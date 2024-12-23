scriptMadhya Pradesh: Schools Release Annual Exam Schedule | Madhya Pradesh: Schools Release Annual Exam Schedule | Latest News | Patrika News
Madhya Pradesh: Schools Release Annual Exam Schedule

Annual Exam Timetable: The State Education Centre has issued the schedule.

BhopalDec 23, 2024 / 10:14 am

Patrika Desk

Annual Exam Time Table
Annual Exam Time Table: The annual exam timetable for government schools in Madhya Pradesh has been released by the State Education Centre. Along with the timetable, necessary instructions have also been issued to the District Collectors regarding the conduct of the examinations. Let’s find out the exam schedule for each class.
The State Education Centre has released the timetable for the annual examinations of classes 3, 4, 6, and 7 in government schools of Madhya Pradesh. Necessary instructions have also been issued to the District Collectors regarding the conduct of the exams. The School Education Department has instructed the District Project Coordinators to make preparations regarding seating arrangements and other arrangements before the annual exams.

Exam Schedule

According to the Madhya Pradesh State Education Centre, the annual examinations for classes 3 and 4 will commence on 6th March 2025 and conclude on 11th March 2025. The exams for these classes will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. The annual examinations for classes 6 and 7 will also begin on 6th March 2025 and conclude on 12th March 2025. The timings for these classes will also be from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Students with disabilities will be given extra time and the assistance of a writer.

