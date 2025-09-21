Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

5,500 Assistant Professor & 2,900 Non-Teaching Posts in Maharashtra Medical Colleges

The Maharashtra government plans to recruit 5,500 Assistant Professors and 2,900 non-teaching staff. This process is expected to be completed by March 2026. Details are inside.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

Assistant Professors Vacancy 2025
Assistant Professors Vacancy 2025 (Image: Gemini)

Youth aspiring for careers in the medical field have received great news from Maharashtra. The state government plans to recruit 5500 Assistant Professors and 2900 non-teaching positions, strengthening the teaching and administrative infrastructure of medical colleges. This move will not only increase employment opportunities for young people but also help raise the standard of higher education in the state.

This recruitment drive will address the shortage of faculty and support staff in government medical colleges. The recruitment process will be completed before March 2026, benefiting both students and colleges. If you are a medical student and dream of a government job, this opportunity could prove significant.

Assistant Professor Recruitment

Maharashtra's Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil, announced the recruitment of medical faculty and non-teaching staff on Saturday. He stated that 5500 vacant Assistant Professor positions in higher education colleges will be filled before March 2026.

Approval for Non-Teaching Positions

Minister Patil, speaking at the 28th convocation ceremony of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded, announced government approval for 2900 non-teaching staff positions. Both the finance and planning departments have given their consent.

Previous Recruitment Stalled

The minister also mentioned that previously, approval was given for the recruitment of 700 Assistant Professors in universities. Still, the recruitment could not be completed due to a different procedure suggested by the then-Governor, C. P. Radhakrishnan. This matter will now be raised with the new Governor, Acharya Devvrat.

Efforts to Attract Foreign Students

Minister Patil stated that strengthening universities can attract foreign students. This year, through an agency, 4,000 students from 65 countries enrolled, but most prioritised Pune and Mumbai.

Published on:

21 Sept 2025 05:26 pm

English News / Education News / 5,500 Assistant Professor & 2,900 Non-Teaching Posts in Maharashtra Medical Colleges
