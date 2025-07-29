Maharashtra Board Announces Supplementary Results for 10th and 12th Grades

The board has provided students with the facility to apply online for verification of marks obtained in any supplementary examination subject (excluding grade subjects), photocopies of answer sheets, and re-evaluation. The application process for this will begin on 30 July. Before applying for re-evaluation, students must first obtain a photocopy of their answer sheet from the board's website. Within five working days of receiving the photocopy, students can apply for re-evaluation to the concerned divisional board under the prescribed fee and procedure. For detailed information in this regard, students should contact the concerned board office.