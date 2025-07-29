29 July 2025,

Education News

Maharashtra Board Announces Supplementary Results for 10th and 12th Grades

This year, the 12th supplementary examinations were held between 24 June and 16 July, while the 10th supplementary examinations were held from 24 June to 8 July.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 29, 2025

Maharashtra Board SSC HSC Exam Result 2025 Declared
Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Results Out

Maharashtra Board SSC HSC supplementary results 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results for the class 10th (SSC Examination June 2025 Result) and 12th (HSC Examination June 2025 Result) supplementary examinations today (29 July). Students who appeared for these examinations held in June-July 2025 can now check their results on the official websites mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and sscresult.mkcl.org.

This year, the 12th supplementary examinations were held between 24 June and 16 July, while the 10th supplementary examinations were held from 24 June to 8 July. These results have been declared for students across all nine divisional boards of Maharashtra: Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur, and Ratnagiri.

The board has provided students with the facility to apply online for verification of marks obtained in any supplementary examination subject (excluding grade subjects), photocopies of answer sheets, and re-evaluation. The application process for this will begin on 30 July. Before applying for re-evaluation, students must first obtain a photocopy of their answer sheet from the board's website. Within five working days of receiving the photocopy, students can apply for re-evaluation to the concerned divisional board under the prescribed fee and procedure. For detailed information in this regard, students should contact the concerned board office.

The board has also clarified that students who appeared for the 10th and 12th examinations for the first time in June-July 2025 and passed in all subjects will be given three opportunities to improve their performance under the ‘Class Improvement Scheme’. These opportunities will be available in February-March 2026, June-July 2026, and February-March 2027. However, this scheme will be subject to the rules and regulations set by the board.

It is noteworthy that the Maharashtra board declared the 12th (HSC) result on 5 May and the 10th (SSC) result on 13 May this year. The overall pass percentage for the 12th was 91.88%, while for the 10th it reached 94.10%.

The supplementary examination provided a second chance for students who had failed the main examination, received ATKT (Allowed to Keep Term), or wished to improve their marks. Now, with the release of these results by the board, students have the opportunity to decide on the next direction of their careers.

Updated on:

29 Jul 2025 02:34 pm

Published on:

29 Jul 2025 02:33 pm

