Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: Applications can be submitted for the 12th exam by this date, know the late fee

Late fees will be applicable from November 15 According to the notice, applications can be submitted without a late fee until November 10. Meanwhile, applications with a late fee can be submitted from November 15 to November 22. Regular students, business course students, re-exam applicants, private students, grade improvement exam competitors, and students enrolled in IIT subjects will have to apply online.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Meanwhile, schools and junior colleges have been instructed to submit the pre-list of students appearing for the exam along with the fee challan to the Divisional Board by November 27. According to the schedule released by MSBSHSE, the 10th class exam will be held from February 21, 2025, to March 17, 2025. The 12th class exam will be held from February 11, 2025, to March 18, 2025.