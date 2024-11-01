scriptMaharashtra Board Exam 2025: Applications can be submitted for the 12th exam by this date, know the late fee | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: Applications can be submitted for the 12th exam by this date, know the late fee

Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: The last date for applying for the 12th class has been extended. Read the full news to know the new date –

New DelhiNov 01, 2024 / 02:07 pm

Patrika Desk

Board Exam

Maharashtra Board Exam

Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the last date for applying for the 12th class of 2025. According to the notice, applications can be submitted from October 31 to November 10 without a late fee. To apply, visit the board’s official website mahahsscboard.in/mr.

Late fees will be applicable from November 15

According to the notice, applications can be submitted without a late fee until November 10. Meanwhile, applications with a late fee can be submitted from November 15 to November 22. Regular students, business course students, re-exam applicants, private students, grade improvement exam competitors, and students enrolled in IIT subjects will have to apply online.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2025

Meanwhile, schools and junior colleges have been instructed to submit the pre-list of students appearing for the exam along with the fee challan to the Divisional Board by November 27. According to the schedule released by MSBSHSE, the 10th class exam will be held from February 21, 2025, to March 17, 2025. The 12th class exam will be held from February 11, 2025, to March 18, 2025.

News / Education News / Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: Applications can be submitted for the 12th exam by this date, know the late fee

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

LPG Price Hike: Commercial Gas Cylinder Price Up by Rs 62

News

LPG Price Hike: Commercial Gas Cylinder Price Up by Rs 62

49 minutes ago

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kutch, vows no compromise on border

News

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kutch, vows no compromise on border

33 minutes ago

Pushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert

Special

Pushkar Fair 2024: Begins Tomorrow with Spectacular Sights, Police on Alert

in 23 minutes

Chhattisgarh Diwali 2024: Dogs Worshipped in First-Ever Kukur Tihar Celebration

Festivals

Chhattisgarh Diwali 2024: Dogs Worshipped in First-Ever Kukur Tihar Celebration

in 10 minutes

Latest Education News

MBBS Seats: New Medical Colleges to Open in these States in Coming Years

Education News

MBBS Seats: New Medical Colleges to Open in these States in Coming Years

22 hours ago

Rajasthan: Gross Negligence Found in 10th Board Exam Paper Check

Education News

Rajasthan: Gross Negligence Found in 10th Board Exam Paper Check

2 days ago

100 out of 228 dropout children return to school

Education News

100 out of 228 dropout children return to school

3 days ago

Meritorious students were honored with checks and appreciation letters

Education News

Meritorious students were honored with checks and appreciation letters

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.