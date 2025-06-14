Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan Tops NEET UG 2025; Top 10 List Released

Approximately 2.4 million students appeared for the NEET exam this year. Mahesh Kumar from Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan, secured the top rank nationwide, attracting significant attention. Mahesh achieved a percentile of 99.9999547. Talented Individuals from Across the Country Feature in the Toppers’ List Utkarsh Awasthi from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, secured second place with a percentile of 99.9999095. Krishang Joshi from Maharashtra and Mrinal Kishor Jha from Delhi shared the third and fourth positions with a percentile of 99.9998189.

Other high-achieving students in the top 10 (NEET Topper 2025 List) Rank Name Percentile State 1 Mahesh Kumar 99.9999547 Rajasthan 2 Utkarsh Awasthi 99.9999095 Madhya Pradesh 3 Krishang Joshi 99.9998189 Maharashtra 4 Mrinal Kishor Jha 99.9998189 Delhi 5 Avika Agarwal 99.9996832 Delhi 6 Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani 99.9996832 Gujarat 7 Keshav Mittal 99.9996832 Punjab 8 Jha Bhavy Chirag 99.9996379 Gujarat 9 Harsh Kedawat 99.9995474 Delhi 10 Aarav Agarwal 99.9995474 Maharashtra Avika Agarwal from Delhi secured fifth place with a percentile of 99.9996832, the only female student in the top 5. Answer Key Released Earlier Prior to the result announcement, the NTA released the final answer key for NEET UG, allowing students to know their final scores. This year's merit list clearly demonstrates the students' hard work and strategic preparation in achieving their goals.

Note – This list of NEET 2025 toppers is based on data from the official website. Students are advised to download their individual scorecards from the NTA website.