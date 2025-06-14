scriptMahesh Kumar from Rajasthan Tops NEET UG 2025; Top 10 List Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan Tops NEET UG 2025; Top 10 List Released

NEET UG Results 2025 have been declared. Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan secured All India Rank 1.

BharatJun 14, 2025 / 03:20 pm

Patrika Desk

NEET UG Results 2025 (Image: Pixels)

NEET UG Results 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG 2025 results on Saturday. Students can check their results on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The results were also sent to students via email.
Approximately 2.4 million students appeared for the NEET exam this year. Mahesh Kumar from Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan, secured the top rank nationwide, attracting significant attention. Mahesh achieved a percentile of 99.9999547.

Talented Individuals from Across the Country Feature in the Toppers’ List

Utkarsh Awasthi from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, secured second place with a percentile of 99.9999095. Krishang Joshi from Maharashtra and Mrinal Kishor Jha from Delhi shared the third and fourth positions with a percentile of 99.9998189.
Avika Agarwal from Delhi secured fifth place with a percentile of 99.9996832, the only female student in the top 5.

Other high-achieving students in the top 10 (NEET Topper 2025 List)

RankNamePercentileState
1Mahesh Kumar99.9999547Rajasthan
2Utkarsh Awasthi99.9999095Madhya Pradesh
3Krishang Joshi99.9998189Maharashtra
4Mrinal Kishor Jha99.9998189Delhi
5Avika Agarwal99.9996832Delhi
6Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani99.9996832Gujarat
7Keshav Mittal99.9996832Punjab
8Jha Bhavy Chirag99.9996379Gujarat
9Harsh Kedawat99.9995474Delhi
10Aarav Agarwal99.9995474Maharashtra

Answer Key Released Earlier

Prior to the result announcement, the NTA released the final answer key for NEET UG, allowing students to know their final scores. This year’s merit list clearly demonstrates the students’ hard work and strategic preparation in achieving their goals.
Note – This list of NEET 2025 toppers is based on data from the official website. Students are advised to download their individual scorecards from the NTA website.

