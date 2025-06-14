Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan Tops NEET UG 2025; Top 10 List Released

NEET UG Results 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG 2025 results on Saturday. Students can check their results on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The results were also sent to students via email.
Approximately 2.4 million students appeared for the NEET exam this year. Mahesh Kumar from Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan, secured the top rank nationwide, attracting significant attention. Mahesh achieved a percentile of 99.9999547.
Talented Individuals from Across the Country Feature in the Toppers’ List
Utkarsh Awasthi from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, secured second place with a percentile of 99.9999095. Krishang Joshi from Maharashtra and Mrinal Kishor Jha from Delhi shared the third and fourth positions with a percentile of 99.9998189.
Avika Agarwal from Delhi secured fifth place with a percentile of 99.9996832, the only female student in the top 5. Other high-achieving students in the top 10 (NEET Topper 2025 List)
Rank
Name
Percentile
State
1
Mahesh Kumar
99.9999547
Rajasthan
2
Utkarsh Awasthi
99.9999095
Madhya Pradesh
3
Krishang Joshi
99.9998189
Maharashtra
4
Mrinal Kishor Jha
99.9998189
Delhi
5
Avika Agarwal
99.9996832
Delhi
6
Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani
99.9996832
Gujarat
7
Keshav Mittal
99.9996832
Punjab
8
Jha Bhavy Chirag
99.9996379
Gujarat
9
Harsh Kedawat
99.9995474
Delhi
10
Aarav Agarwal
99.9995474
Maharashtra
Answer Key Released Earlier
Prior to the result announcement, the NTA released the final answer key for NEET UG, allowing students to know their final scores. This year’s merit list clearly demonstrates the students’ hard work and strategic preparation in achieving their goals.
Note – This list of NEET 2025 toppers is based on data from the official website. Students are advised to download their individual scorecards from the NTA website.