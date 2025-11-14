Maithili Thakur Set to Become Youngest MLA if She Wins, Know Who Holds the Record Currently

Maithili Thakur (Image: Patrika)
Maithili Thakur has been one of the most talked-about candidates in the 2025 Assembly elections. This is because Maithili Thakur is a well-known folk singer of the country. Along with this, she has also been in discussion because if she wins the election, she will become the youngest MLA in the country. But do you know who the current MLA is who holds this record? Currently, the record for being the youngest MLA is held by Mynampally Rohith from Telangana.
Mynampally Rohith was born on November 1, 1997, in Hyderabad. Rohith comes from a political family. He is the elder son of senior leader Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, who has played an important role in Telangana politics. Rohith completed his MBBS from Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences in 2020. Raised in a family long associated with politics, Rohith has been deeply influenced by his father's active participation in public life. His father, Hanumantha Rao, has served in positions such as MLA, MLC, Greater Hyderabad District President, and Medak District President. Mynampally Rohith is a Congress MLA in the Telangana Assembly.
In the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, she is contesting from the Alinagar Assembly seat in Darbhanga district on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 25-year-old Maithili Thakur is popular across the country through her bhajans and folk music. She has played an important role in bringing traditional folk tunes to the modern generation. This is the first time she has become actively involved in elections. According to her election affidavit, she has movable assets worth approximately ₹2.32 crore and immovable assets worth ₹47 lakh, with a current market value estimated at around ₹1.5 crore.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending