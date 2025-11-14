Maithili Thakur Set to Become Youngest MLA if She Wins, Know Who Holds the Record Currently

Maithili Thakur has been one of the most talked-about candidates in the 2025 Assembly elections. This is because Maithili Thakur is a well-known folk singer of the country. Along with this, she has also been in discussion because if she wins the election, she will become the youngest MLA in the country. But do you know who the current MLA is who holds this record? Currently, the record for being the youngest MLA is held by Mynampally Rohith from Telangana.