Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Maithili Thakur Set to Become Youngest MLA if She Wins, Know Who Holds the Record Currently

Maithili Thakur was in the electoral fray from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga for the Bihar Assembly elections. If she wins the election, Maithili will become the youngest MLA in the country. But do you know who is currently the youngest MLA in India?

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

Maithili Thakur

Maithili Thakur (Image: Patrika)

Maithili Thakur has been one of the most talked-about candidates in the 2025 Assembly elections. This is because Maithili Thakur is a well-known folk singer of the country. Along with this, she has also been in discussion because if she wins the election, she will become the youngest MLA in the country. But do you know who the current MLA is who holds this record? Currently, the record for being the youngest MLA is held by Mynampally Rohith from Telangana.

Who is Mynampally Rohith?

Mynampally Rohith was born on November 1, 1997, in Hyderabad. Rohith comes from a political family. He is the elder son of senior leader Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, who has played an important role in Telangana politics. Rohith completed his MBBS from Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences in 2020. Raised in a family long associated with politics, Rohith has been deeply influenced by his father's active participation in public life. His father, Hanumantha Rao, has served in positions such as MLA, MLC, Greater Hyderabad District President, and Medak District President. Mynampally Rohith is a Congress MLA in the Telangana Assembly.

Who is Maithili Thakur?

In the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, she is contesting from the Alinagar Assembly seat in Darbhanga district on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 25-year-old Maithili Thakur is popular across the country through her bhajans and folk music. She has played an important role in bringing traditional folk tunes to the modern generation. This is the first time she has become actively involved in elections. According to her election affidavit, she has movable assets worth approximately ₹2.32 crore and immovable assets worth ₹47 lakh, with a current market value estimated at around ₹1.5 crore.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Published on:

14 Nov 2025 03:12 pm

English News / Education News / Maithili Thakur Set to Become Youngest MLA if She Wins, Know Who Holds the Record Currently

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Doctor Vacancy: Over 280 Positions Announced, Priority Given to Holders of Specific Degrees

Doctor Vacancy
Education News

UNIRAJ: Application Deadline Extended for UG-PG First Semester, Apply Until This Date

Rajasthan University
Education News

SAIL Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for BTech Graduates to Get Jobs in Steel Authority of India, Salary up to Rs 1.80 Lakh

SAIL Recruitment 2025
Education News

UNIRAJ Result 2025: Rajasthan University Releases Results for Several Subjects

UNIRAJ Result 2025
Education News

Jawaharlal Nehru, India's First PM, Studied at These Two Top Global Universities with a Special Interest in This Subject

Jawaharlal Nehru
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.