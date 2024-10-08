scriptComplete Mini MBA Course in 6 Months to 1 Year | Latest News | Patrika News
Complete Mini MBA Course in 6 Months to 1 Year

MBA Vs Mini MBA: The MBA course syllabus is quite diverse. It offers specialization in management, finance, and human resources.

New DelhiOct 08, 2024 / 04:47 pm

Patrika Desk

MBA Vs Mini MBA
Students can pursue an MBA Course after completing their bachelor’s degree in any course. Now Students can pursue an MBA with a Mini MBA course.

Know MBA? 

MBA stands for Master of Business Administration. The course syllabus is quite diverse, offering specialization in management, finance, and human resources. To get admission into a top management college for an MBA, it is necessary to pass an entrance exam (CAT, JEMAT, etc.). This is a two-year course, and after completing it, you can get a good job package in top companies. You can work in fields like finance, marketing, HR, etc. after doing an MBA.

Mini MBA Without Any Entrance

In recent years, the trend of Mini MBA has emerged. This is a certificate course with a duration of 6 months to 1 year. It is designed for working professionals. However, no degree is awarded in this course. The syllabus of the Mini MBA is limited and specific. Note that it is not necessary to pass an entrance exam to get admission into a management college for a Mini MBA. Most colleges offer admission without an entrance exam. The fees for a Mini MBA are lower compared to a full-time MBA. However, the career options after completing a Mini MBA are limited.

MBA Vs Mini MBA

The syllabus and fees of both courses are completely different. The salary package offered after completing both courses also differs. Whether an MBA or Mini MBA is the best course for you depends on your capacity, demand, and need.

