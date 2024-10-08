Complete Mini MBA Course in 6 Months to 1 Year

Mini MBA Without Any Entrance In recent years, the trend of Mini MBA has emerged. This is a certificate course with a duration of 6 months to 1 year. It is designed for working professionals. However, no degree is awarded in this course. The syllabus of the Mini MBA is limited and specific. Note that it is not necessary to pass an entrance exam to get admission into a management college for a Mini MBA. Most colleges offer admission without an entrance exam. The fees for a Mini MBA are lower compared to a full-time MBA. However, the career options after completing a Mini MBA are limited.

MBA Vs Mini MBA The syllabus and fees of both courses are completely different. The salary package offered after completing both courses also differs. Whether an MBA or Mini MBA is the best course for you depends on your capacity, demand, and need.