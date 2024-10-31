MBBS Seats: New Medical Colleges to Open in these States in Coming Years

Bihar to Get 9 New Medical Colleges In Bihar, nine new medical colleges are expected to open in the coming years. Although it will take two to three years, the possibility of classes starting in Samastipur Medical College next year is high. Similarly, classes are also expected to start soon in Saran Medical College. Meanwhile, classes in Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Siwan, and Jamui medical colleges will start in two to three years. Notably, with the opening of nine new medical colleges, the number of medical colleges in Bihar will increase to 20.

Maharashtra to Get 800 New Government MBBS Seats Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, 800 new government MBBS seats have been sanctioned. This year, the Central Health and Family Welfare Ministry has given the green signal to eight new medical colleges in the state. With the Centre’s approval, the number of government and government-aided medical colleges in the state has increased to 41.

Maharashtra had already received approval for two medical colleges with 50 MBBS seats each in Mumbai and Nashik before the admission season started this year. Now, eight more medical colleges in Amravati, Washim, Jalna, Buldhana, Hingoli, and Bhandara have received approval from the Central government. This means students will get admission to these colleges from this year onwards.