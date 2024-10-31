scriptMBBS Seats: New Medical Colleges to Open in these States in Coming Years | Latest News | Patrika News
MBBS Seats: New Medical Colleges to Open in these States in Coming Years

MBBS Seats: This year, new medical colleges have been announced in Bihar, Maharashtra, and UP, among other states. With the opening of new medical colleges, the number of seats will also increase, which is great news for students who dream of becoming doctors. Here’s a look at which states have increased the number of medical seats.

MBBS Seats: To get admission to medical courses, students need to pass the NEET UG entrance exam. Every year, lakhs of students appear for this exam. However, due to limited seats, many deserving candidates are unable to get admission to their preferred university. This is why many students opt to study medicine abroad every year. But this year and next year, many states will see an increase in medical seats. Let’s take a look at which states these are.

Bihar to Get 9 New Medical Colleges

In Bihar, nine new medical colleges are expected to open in the coming years. Although it will take two to three years, the possibility of classes starting in Samastipur Medical College next year is high. Similarly, classes are also expected to start soon in Saran Medical College. Meanwhile, classes in Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Siwan, and Jamui medical colleges will start in two to three years. Notably, with the opening of nine new medical colleges, the number of medical colleges in Bihar will increase to 20.

Maharashtra to Get 800 New Government MBBS Seats

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, 800 new government MBBS seats have been sanctioned. This year, the Central Health and Family Welfare Ministry has given the green signal to eight new medical colleges in the state. With the Centre’s approval, the number of government and government-aided medical colleges in the state has increased to 41.
Maharashtra had already received approval for two medical colleges with 50 MBBS seats each in Mumbai and Nashik before the admission season started this year. Now, eight more medical colleges in Amravati, Washim, Jalna, Buldhana, Hingoli, and Bhandara have received approval from the Central government. This means students will get admission to these colleges from this year onwards.

UP and MP to Also Get Increased MBBS Seats

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will also see an increase in MBBS seats. The Prime Minister has recently virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation of five new medical colleges, three of which are in Madhya Pradesh. This will increase the number of MBBS seats in Madhya Pradesh to 300. The Uttar Pradesh government has also made a similar announcement, with plans to set up ‘One District, One Medical College’. Notably, 17 new medical colleges have been established in Uttar Pradesh this year.

