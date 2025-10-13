MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Medical Counselling Committee Extends Choice Filling Window, Know New Deadline

A notice on the official website of MCC stated, "In view of the addition of new seats, the competent authority has decided to extend the last date for choice filling for Round-3 till October 13, 2025, 11:59 PM." This extension will provide candidates with additional time to revise or submit their preferences for NEET UG Round 3 counselling. The Round 3 seat allotment results are expected to be declared by October 15.