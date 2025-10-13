MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Medical Counselling Committee Extends Choice Filling Window, Know New Deadline

NEET UG Choice Filling 2025 (Image: AI)
NEET Counselling Last Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet released the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment results. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website mcc.nic.in. According to recent updates, the last date for option filling has been extended to October 13, 2025.
A notice on the official website of MCC stated, "In view of the addition of new seats, the competent authority has decided to extend the last date for choice filling for Round-3 till October 13, 2025, 11:59 PM." This extension will provide candidates with additional time to revise or submit their preferences for NEET UG Round 3 counselling. The Round 3 seat allotment results are expected to be declared by October 15.
Seat reservation for NEET UG 2025 counselling follows the official government guidelines, with 27 percent of seats allocated for Other Backward Classes (OBC) (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates, 15 percent for Scheduled Castes (SC), 7.5 percent for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 10 percent for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and 5 percent horizontal reservation for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).
