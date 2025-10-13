Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Medical Counselling Committee Extends Choice Filling Window, Know New Deadline

MCC has extended the choice filling window for NEET UG Counselling 2025. Candidates now have additional time to select their preferred colleges and courses.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025, NEET UG choice filling 2025, MCC counselling extended date, NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule, MCC NEET UG registration,

NEET UG Choice Filling 2025 (Image: AI)

NEET Counselling Last Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet released the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment results. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website mcc.nic.in. According to recent updates, the last date for option filling has been extended to October 13, 2025.

What MCC Said

A notice on the official website of MCC stated, "In view of the addition of new seats, the competent authority has decided to extend the last date for choice filling for Round-3 till October 13, 2025, 11:59 PM." This extension will provide candidates with additional time to revise or submit their preferences for NEET UG Round 3 counselling. The Round 3 seat allotment results are expected to be declared by October 15.

How to Check Allotment Result

  • First, visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in
  • Click on the link for NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result
  • Log in using your NEET roll number and password or application number
  • View the details of the allotted college and course.
  • Download and save the seat allotment letter.
  • Carry the allotment letter to the allotted college for admission and document verification.

NEET UG Seat Allotment

Seat reservation for NEET UG 2025 counselling follows the official government guidelines, with 27 percent of seats allocated for Other Backward Classes (OBC) (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates, 15 percent for Scheduled Castes (SC), 7.5 percent for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 10 percent for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and 5 percent horizontal reservation for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Education News

Published on:

13 Oct 2025 01:29 pm

English News / Education News / MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Medical Counselling Committee Extends Choice Filling Window, Know New Deadline

