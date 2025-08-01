MGSU Results 2025: Check Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner Results via Direct Link

MGSU Result 2025: Important news for students of Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU), Bikaner. MGSU, Bikaner has declared the examination results for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic session 2025. These include results for BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, and several other important courses.
Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website, mgsubikaner.ac.in. These results are for both annual and semester examinations and have been released after answer sheet evaluation. Students are advised to keep checking the university's official website for any new information or updates.
To check your result, first visit the university's official website, mgsubikaner.ac.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the ‘Examination’ option (usually found in a scrolling ticker).
Then, select the result link for your respective course.
Fill in the required details on the new page.
Click ‘Submit’ to view your result.
Finally, download and save your result.
Candidate's full name
Examination name
Roll number and registration number
Date of birth
Course name
Semester or session
Marks obtained
Total marks obtained
University name
Examination session
|S.No.
|Course Name
|1
|M.Com (Final) ABST Examination – 2025
|2
|MA (Final) Geography Exam – 2025
|3
|MA (Final) Mathematics Exam – 2025
|4
|M.Com (Final) Business Administration Examination – 2025
|5
|M.Sc (Final) Biotechnology Examination – 2025
|6
|M.Sc (Final) Botany Examination – 2025
|7
|M.Sc (Final) Chemistry Examination – 2025
|8
|M.Sc (Final) Computer Science Examination – 2025
|9
|MA (Final) Drawing & Painting Exam – 2025
|10
|M.Com (Final) E.A.F.M. Examination – 2025
|11
|MA (Final) Economics Examination – 2025
|12
|MA (Final) English Exam – 2025
|13
|MA (Final) Hindi Examination – 2025
|14
|MA (Final) History Examination – 2025
|15
|LLM Part-II Exam – 2025
|16
|M.Sc (Final) Microbiology Exam – 2025
|17
|B.F.A. Part-III Examination – 2025
|18
|B.F.A. Part-IV Examination – 2025
|19
|B.A. Part II Examination – 2025
|20
|B.A. Part-III Examination – 2025
|21
|B.Sc. Part II Examination – 2025
|22
|B.Sc. Part-III Examination – 2025
|23
|B.A. Honours (History) Part-II Examination – 2025
|24
|B.A. Honours (History) Part-III Examination – 2025
|25
|B.Com Part-II Examination – 2025
|26
|B.A. Honours (Geography) Part-II Examination – 2025
|27
|B.A. Honours (Geography) Part-III Examination – 2025
|28
|B.Com Part-III Examination – 2025