1 August 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

MGSU Results 2025: Check Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner Results via Direct Link

MGSU Result 2025: Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, mgsubikaner.ac.in.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 01, 2025

MGSU Result 2025
MGSU Result 2025 Released

MGSU Result 2025: Important news for students of Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU), Bikaner. MGSU, Bikaner has declared the examination results for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic session 2025. These include results for BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, and several other important courses.

Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website, mgsubikaner.ac.in. These results are for both annual and semester examinations and have been released after answer sheet evaluation. Students are advised to keep checking the university's official website for any new information or updates.

Checking Your MGSU Result

To check your result, first visit the university's official website, mgsubikaner.ac.in.
On the website's homepage, click on the ‘Examination’ option (usually found in a scrolling ticker).
Then, select the result link for your respective course.
Fill in the required details on the new page.
Click ‘Submit’ to view your result.
Finally, download and save your result.

MGSU Result 2025 Direct Link

Information to Check in Your MGSU Result

Candidate's full name
Examination name
Roll number and registration number
Date of birth
Course name
Semester or session
Marks obtained
Total marks obtained
University name
Examination session

Course Names



























































































































S.No.Course Name
1M.Com (Final) ABST Examination – 2025
2MA (Final) Geography Exam – 2025
3MA (Final) Mathematics Exam – 2025
4M.Com (Final) Business Administration Examination – 2025
5M.Sc (Final) Biotechnology Examination – 2025
6M.Sc (Final) Botany Examination – 2025
7M.Sc (Final) Chemistry Examination – 2025
8M.Sc (Final) Computer Science Examination – 2025
9MA (Final) Drawing & Painting Exam – 2025
10M.Com (Final) E.A.F.M. Examination – 2025
11MA (Final) Economics Examination – 2025
12MA (Final) English Exam – 2025
13MA (Final) Hindi Examination – 2025
14MA (Final) History Examination – 2025
15LLM Part-II Exam – 2025
16M.Sc (Final) Microbiology Exam – 2025
17B.F.A. Part-III Examination – 2025
18B.F.A. Part-IV Examination – 2025
19B.A. Part II Examination – 2025
20B.A. Part-III Examination – 2025
21B.Sc. Part II Examination – 2025
22B.Sc. Part-III Examination – 2025
23B.A. Honours (History) Part-II Examination – 2025
24B.A. Honours (History) Part-III Examination – 2025
25B.Com Part-II Examination – 2025
26B.A. Honours (Geography) Part-II Examination – 2025
27B.A. Honours (Geography) Part-III Examination – 2025
28B.Com Part-III Examination – 2025

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

01 Aug 2025 09:51 am

English News / Education News / MGSU Results 2025: Check Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner Results via Direct Link
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.