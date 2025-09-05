Mitesh Khapra, Championing Indian Languages in AI, Makes TIME100 AI List

Established in 2019, AI4Bharat is now an official partner in the Indian government's "Bhashini Programme," aimed at providing citizens with digital services in their native languages. AI4Bharat supplies 80% of the data for this project, and this data is open-source, allowing other developers to use it for training their AI models. Mitesh Khapra states, “If a large tech company uses this data to improve its models in Hindi or Marathi, the entire country will benefit.” AI4Bharat's AI models are being used for document translation in the Supreme Court, and a voice bot has been created for farmers to report issues related to government subsidies.