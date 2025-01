MP Board Exam 2025: Important Details The class 10th examinations will be conducted from 27 February 2025 to 21 March 2025. All examinations will be held in a single shift, scheduled from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The gates of the examination centres will be closed at 8:45 AM. Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper before the commencement of the examination.

MP Board Exam: Last Year’s Toppers Speaking of the previous year’s examination results, in 2024, Jayant Yadav topped the Humanities stream with 487 marks out of 500. In Science, Anshika Mishra scored 493 marks, while Muskaan Danghi topped the Commerce stream with 493 marks. Important updates related to the examination can be obtained from the board’s official website.