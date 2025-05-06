MP Board 2025 Results: CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates Toppers, Offers Guidance to Others

Girls ExcelIn the MP Board 10th examination, Pragya Jaiswal topped with 500 out of 500 marks. In the 12th, Priyal Dwivedi secured the top position with 492 out of 500 marks. The 10th class merit list includes a total of 212 students, of whom 144 are girls and 68 are boys, reflecting the superior performance of the girls.
Mohan Yadav: Chief Minister Encourages Unsuccessful StudentsWhile congratulating the successful students, the Chief Minister also boosted the morale of those who did not succeed. He said that failure is not the end. The state government will provide another examination opportunity in June so that students do not waste their valuable time. He also appealed to parents to maintain their children’s morale, as every student has talent. He also mentioned that changes are being brought about in the education system under the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) to provide students with more opportunities and options.
Pragya Jaiswal (Singrauli)- 500/500
Ayush Dwivedi (Rewa)- 499/500
Shaijah Fatima (Jabalpur)- 498/500
Mansi Sahu (Sidhi)- 497/500
Suhani Prajapati (Ujjain)- 497/500
Shivam Pandey (Satna)- 497/500
Anjali Sharma (Rewa)- 497/500
Sumbul Khan (Sagar)- 496/500
Tarannum Rangrez (Damoh)- 496/500
Animesh Verma (Rewa)- 496/500
Anurag Kumar Sahu (Singrauli)- 496/500
Prachi Kaurav (Narsinghpur)- 496/500
1 Priyal Dwivedi- 98.4%, 492 marks
2 Rimjhim Karothia 98.2%, 491 marks (Gwalior)
3 Harsh Pandey 98.0%, 490 marks MP Board 12th Stream-wise Toppers
Arts – Ankur Yadav
Maths Science Group: Priyal Dwivedi (Overall Topper as well)
Science Bio Group: Gargi Agrawal
Commerce: Rimjhim Karothia
Agriculture: Hariom Sahu