MP Board 2025 Results: CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates Toppers, Offers Guidance to Others

Girls Excel In the MP Board 10th examination, Pragya Jaiswal topped with 500 out of 500 marks. In the 12th, Priyal Dwivedi secured the top position with 492 out of 500 marks. The 10th class merit list includes a total of 212 students, of whom 144 are girls and 68 are boys, reflecting the superior performance of the girls.

Mohan Yadav: Chief Minister Encourages Unsuccessful Students While congratulating the successful students, the Chief Minister also boosted the morale of those who did not succeed. He said that failure is not the end. The state government will provide another examination opportunity in June so that students do not waste their valuable time. He also appealed to parents to maintain their children’s morale, as every student has talent. He also mentioned that changes are being brought about in the education system under the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) to provide students with more opportunities and options.

MP Board Result: 10th Toppers List

Pragya Jaiswal (Singrauli)- 500/500

Ayush Dwivedi (Rewa)- 499/500

Shaijah Fatima (Jabalpur)- 498/500

Mansi Sahu (Sidhi)- 497/500

Suhani Prajapati (Ujjain)- 497/500

Shivam Pandey (Satna)- 497/500

Anjali Sharma (Rewa)- 497/500

Sumbul Khan (Sagar)- 496/500

Tarannum Rangrez (Damoh)- 496/500

Animesh Verma (Rewa)- 496/500

Anurag Kumar Sahu (Singrauli)- 496/500

Prachi Kaurav (Narsinghpur)- 496/500

MP Board Result: 12th Toppers List

1 Priyal Dwivedi- 98.4%, 492 marks

2 Rimjhim Karothia 98.2%, 491 marks (Gwalior)

3 Harsh Pandey 98.0%, 490 marks MP Board 12th Stream-wise Toppers

Arts – Ankur Yadav

Maths Science Group: Priyal Dwivedi (Overall Topper as well)

Science Bio Group: Gargi Agrawal

Commerce: Rimjhim Karothia

Agriculture: Hariom Sahu