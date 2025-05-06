scriptMP Board 2025 Results: CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates Toppers, Offers Guidance to Others | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

MP Board 2025 Results: CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates Toppers, Offers Guidance to Others

Pragya Jaiswal topped the 10th board exams with a perfect score of 500 out of 500. Priyal Dwivedi secured the top position in the 12th board exams, scoring 492 out of 500. A total of 212 students are included in the merit list for the 10th standard.

May 06, 2025 / 01:18 pm

Patrika Desk

CM Mohan Yadav

CM Mohan Yadav

MP Board Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the results for the High School (10th) and Higher Secondary (12th) examinations on 6 May 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official MP Board website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. This year, girls outperformed boys. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav expressed his happiness at this achievement, stating, “Girls have once again raised the pride of the state. This year’s results have broken the record of the last 15 years. I congratulate all the students and teachers.”

Girls Excel

In the MP Board 10th examination, Pragya Jaiswal topped with 500 out of 500 marks. In the 12th, Priyal Dwivedi secured the top position with 492 out of 500 marks. The 10th class merit list includes a total of 212 students, of whom 144 are girls and 68 are boys, reflecting the superior performance of the girls.

Mohan Yadav: Chief Minister Encourages Unsuccessful Students

While congratulating the successful students, the Chief Minister also boosted the morale of those who did not succeed. He said that failure is not the end. The state government will provide another examination opportunity in June so that students do not waste their valuable time. He also appealed to parents to maintain their children’s morale, as every student has talent. He also mentioned that changes are being brought about in the education system under the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) to provide students with more opportunities and options.
MP Board Result: 10th Toppers List
Pragya Jaiswal (Singrauli)- 500/500
Ayush Dwivedi (Rewa)- 499/500
Shaijah Fatima (Jabalpur)- 498/500
Mansi Sahu (Sidhi)- 497/500
Suhani Prajapati (Ujjain)- 497/500
Shivam Pandey (Satna)- 497/500
Anjali Sharma (Rewa)- 497/500
Sumbul Khan (Sagar)- 496/500
Tarannum Rangrez (Damoh)- 496/500
Animesh Verma (Rewa)- 496/500
Anurag Kumar Sahu (Singrauli)- 496/500
Prachi Kaurav (Narsinghpur)- 496/500
MP Board Result: 12th Toppers List
1 Priyal Dwivedi- 98.4%, 492 marks
2 Rimjhim Karothia 98.2%, 491 marks (Gwalior)
3 Harsh Pandey 98.0%, 490 marks

MP Board 12th Stream-wise Toppers
Arts – Ankur Yadav
Maths Science Group: Priyal Dwivedi (Overall Topper as well)
Science Bio Group: Gargi Agrawal
Commerce: Rimjhim Karothia
Agriculture: Hariom Sahu

News / Education News / MP Board 2025 Results: CM Mohan Yadav Congratulates Toppers, Offers Guidance to Others

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Nationwide Air Raid Siren Mock Drill on May 7th

National News

Nationwide Air Raid Siren Mock Drill on May 7th

27 minutes ago

Bihar: Eight Killed in Katihar Road Accident

National News

Bihar: Eight Killed in Katihar Road Accident

6 minutes ago

UP Police Reshuffle: 14 IPS Officers Transferred, Seven District SSPs Changed

Lucknow

UP Police Reshuffle: 14 IPS Officers Transferred, Seven District SSPs Changed

14 minutes ago

Rahul Vaidya's Controversial Remarks on Virat Kohli Spark Social Media Uproar

Cricket News

Rahul Vaidya's Controversial Remarks on Virat Kohli Spark Social Media Uproar

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

MP Board Results: 76.2% Class 10 students pass, 74.48% in Class 12

Education News

MP Board Results: 76.2% Class 10 students pass, 74.48% in Class 12

in 3 hours

NEET UG 2025 Paper: Physics paper stumps students, experts react

Education News

NEET UG 2025 Paper: Physics paper stumps students, experts react

in 39 minutes

MP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: Easy Ways to Check Your Score

Education News

MP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: Easy Ways to Check Your Score

in 29 minutes

Bihar Forest Range Officer Recruitment; Know Eligibility Criteria

Education News

Bihar Forest Range Officer Recruitment; Know Eligibility Criteria

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.