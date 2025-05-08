MP Board Announces Second Chance Exam Timetable for 10th and 12th Grades

The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board is offering a second chance to students who failed the class 10th and 12th board exams in 2025. Students unhappy with their results can also retake the exams to improve their scores. The MP Board has released the timetable for this second main examination.
Students who failed or passed with low marks in the MP Board exams are getting a second opportunity. The timetable has been released, and the application process has also begun. The process of filling out forms on the MP online portal for the High School and Higher Secondary second examination has started. Forms can be filled until 12 midnight on 21 May 2025.
High School Timetable
Exam Commencement Date
The second exams for class 10 will be held between 17 June and 26 June 2025, while the second exams for class 12 will be held between 17 June and 5 July 2025. The exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm at designated examination centres. For more information, visit the board’s website: www.mpbse.nic.in.
Higher Secondary School Timetable
Class 10th: 76.22% and Class 12th: 74.48% Students Passed
Pragya Jaiswal topped the MP Board 10th examination, scoring 500 out of 500. Priyal Dwivedi from Satna topped the 12th examination with 492 out of 500. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was 76.22%, and for class 12, it was 74.48%.