MP Board Announces Second Chance Exam Timetable for 10th and 12th Grades

Students who failed or passed with low marks in the MP Board exams are getting a second opportunity. The timetable has been released, and the application process has also begun. The process of filling out forms on the MP online portal for the High School and Higher Secondary second examination has started. Forms can be filled until 12 midnight on 21 May 2025.

High School Timetable Exam Commencement Date The second exams for class 10 will be held between 17 June and 26 June 2025, while the second exams for class 12 will be held between 17 June and 5 July 2025. The exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm at designated examination centres. For more information, visit the board's website: www.mpbse.nic.in.