MP Board Exam 2025 Dates Revised; Download Amended Schedule

MP Board Exam 2025: These are the exam dates According to the revised datesheet, the class 12th examination will commence on 25 February 2025 and conclude on 25 March 2025. This examination will be held in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The examination will begin with the Hindi subject and conclude with Mathematics. The class 10th examination will begin on 27 February 2025 and conclude on 21 March 2025. This will also be held in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The class 10th examination will begin with Hindi and conclude with Science.

Board Exam 2025: Reason for the change Students and their parents had long been demanding a change in the examination dates to accommodate the Holi festival. Due to this, the board has revised the examination schedule to allow students to easily balance their studies and the festival.

MP Board Exam 2025: How to download the revised exam dates First, visit the official website of MPBSE. Click on the “Timetable” section on the homepage. Click on the relevant link. The revised examination schedule will open on the screen.