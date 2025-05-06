MP Board Results: 76.2% Class 10 students pass, 74.48% in Class 12

This year’s results show a 76.2% pass rate for the 10th board (High School) examination and a 74.48% pass rate for the 12th board (Higher Secondary) examination. Girls have once again topped both the 10th and 12th-grade examinations.

10th and 12th Toppers Starting with the 10th-grade results, Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh, topped the 10th board exams, achieving a perfect score of 500 out of 500. In the 12th-grade results, Priyal Dwivedi from Satna district secured first place with 492 out of 500. Narsinghpur district achieved the highest pass percentage at 91%.

Check Your Results Here Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has announced the results. Students can now view their results on the official MP Board website: mpbse.mponline.gov.in . Approximately 1.6 million students appeared for the 10th and 12th board examinations this year; 9.53 lakh students for the 10th and 7.06 lakh for the 12th.

Website Crashed? Check Results Here If the website crashes, students need not worry; they can check their results on the mobile app. Students can also view their results through DigiLocker. Results will also be available on the Google Play Store, the MPBSE MOBILE App, or the MP Mobile App by selecting “Know Your Result”.