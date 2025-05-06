scriptMP Board Results: 76.2% Class 10 students pass, 74.48% in Class 12 | Latest News | Patrika News
MP Board Results: 76.2% Class 10 students pass, 74.48% in Class 12

May 06, 2025 / 12:14 pm

Patrika Desk

MP Board Result: The result of 10th and 12th-grade students under the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board has been released. The results of the High School, Higher Secondary, and DPSE main examinations conducted by MPBSE have been declared. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav announced the results at 10:00 AM from his residence. This year’s results have broken a 15-year record in the Mohan government’s tenure.
This year’s results show a 76.2% pass rate for the 10th board (High School) examination and a 74.48% pass rate for the 12th board (Higher Secondary) examination. Girls have once again topped both the 10th and 12th-grade examinations.

10th and 12th Toppers

Starting with the 10th-grade results, Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh, topped the 10th board exams, achieving a perfect score of 500 out of 500. In the 12th-grade results, Priyal Dwivedi from Satna district secured first place with 492 out of 500. Narsinghpur district achieved the highest pass percentage at 91%.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has announced the results. Students can now view their results on the official MP Board website: mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Approximately 1.6 million students appeared for the 10th and 12th board examinations this year; 9.53 lakh students for the 10th and 7.06 lakh for the 12th.

If the website crashes, students need not worry; they can check their results on the mobile app. Students can also view their results through DigiLocker. Results will also be available on the Google Play Store, the MPBSE MOBILE App, or the MP Mobile App by selecting “Know Your Result”.

Don’t Be Discouraged by Low Marks or Failure

Students who received low marks or failed the examination need not be discouraged. They will have another opportunity to take the exam. Students who failed the main exam can retake it in July. This decision was made under the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP2020).

