MP Gov Cancels Recognition of 250 Private Schools, Including 12 in Bhopal

The recognition process for schools offering classes 9th to 12th in the state involves an initial application to the Divisional Joint Director. If approval is not received, a second appeal is made to the Departmental Minister. 350 private schools' recognition cases reached the Departmental Minister. Of these, only 50 schools received recognition, while the recognition of another 50 schools has been put on hold. However, the recognition of 250 private schools has been revoked. This includes 12 schools in Bhopal, among which prominent names are Ankur Higher Secondary, Seven Hills, Preeti Higher Secondary, Rajapushpa, Parth, and Gyan Krishna School.