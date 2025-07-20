20 July 2025,

Sunday

Education News

MP Gov Cancels Recognition of 250 Private Schools, Including 12 in Bhopal

The Education Department has revoked the recognition of 250 private schools in the state. This includes 12 schools in the capital, Bhopal.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Jul 20, 2025

School (Image Source: Patrika Official)

Education Department Order: Important news has emerged for parents in Madhya Pradesh who send their children to private schools. The state government has revoked the recognition of 250 private schools across the state. This includes 12 schools in the capital city of Bhopal.

It is reported that the recognition was revoked because these schools lacked land documents. Some school operators did not possess sufficient land as per school standards, while others lacked necessary registration papers. This led to the department taking action.

50 Schools Still Awaiting Decision

The recognition process for schools offering classes 9th to 12th in the state involves an initial application to the Divisional Joint Director. If approval is not received, a second appeal is made to the Departmental Minister. 350 private schools' recognition cases reached the Departmental Minister. Of these, only 50 schools received recognition, while the recognition of another 50 schools has been put on hold. However, the recognition of 250 private schools has been revoked. This includes 12 schools in Bhopal, among which prominent names are Ankur Higher Secondary, Seven Hills, Preeti Higher Secondary, Rajapushpa, Parth, and Gyan Krishna School.

Published on:

20 Jul 2025 01:24 pm

English News / Education News / MP Gov Cancels Recognition of 250 Private Schools, Including 12 in Bhopal
