scriptMP High Court Recruitment: 78 Vacancies for 10th & 12th Pass Candidates | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

MP High Court Recruitment: 78 Vacancies for 10th & 12th Pass Candidates

Madhya Pradesh High Court: A total of 78 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

BhopalMay 23, 2025 / 11:55 am

Patrika Desk

Sarkari Jobs

MP High Court(Photo-High Court Official)

Government Jobs: If you are preparing for a government job and have completed your 8th, 10th, or 12th-grade education, there is a great opportunity for you. The Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur has issued a notification for recruitment to various Class IV posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MPHC, mphc.gov.in. The last date to apply is 1 June 2025.

Government Jobs: Recruitment for these posts

Through this recruitment, a total of 78 posts will be filled. This includes 69 Class IV (salary from contingency fund) posts, 1 Liftman (Class IV cadre) post, and 8 Driver (salary from contingency fund) posts.

High Court Jobs: Essential Qualification and Age Limit

To participate in this recruitment process, the candidate must have a certificate of passing at least the 8th, 10th, or 12th standard, as per the relevant post. A driving license and prior work experience have also been requested for some posts. The applicant’s age should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 35 years as of 1 January 2025. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per the rules.

Government Job: Application Process

Candidates can apply only through the online mode. Forms received through any other means will not be accepted. For application, the candidate will have to log in through OTP verification via mobile number. After this, the form can be completed and submitted. Regarding the application fee, it has been fixed at ₹200 for general category and other state candidates. For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and OBC categories, it is ₹100. The fee must be paid online. Forms without payment will be considered invalid.

News / Education News / MP High Court Recruitment: 78 Vacancies for 10th & 12th Pass Candidates

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Trump Administration Bans Foreign Students from Harvard

World

Trump Administration Bans Foreign Students from Harvard

in 1 hour

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Revolutionising railway infrastructure, rivalling airports

National News

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Revolutionising railway infrastructure, rivalling airports

in 2 hours

Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

Sambhal

Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

in 2 hours

IND vs ENG: Veteran Pacer Likely to Miss Test Series Against England

Sports

IND vs ENG: Veteran Pacer Likely to Miss Test Series Against England

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

Over 70 UP Colleges to Recruit Principals and Assistant Professors

Jobs

Over 70 UP Colleges to Recruit Principals and Assistant Professors

in 5 hours

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025

Jobs

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 Released

Education News

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 Released

13 hours ago

HTET 2025 Exam Dates Announced

Education News

HTET 2025 Exam Dates Announced

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.