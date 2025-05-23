MP High Court Recruitment: 78 Vacancies for 10th & 12th Pass Candidates

Government Jobs: Recruitment for these posts Through this recruitment, a total of 78 posts will be filled. This includes 69 Class IV (salary from contingency fund) posts, 1 Liftman (Class IV cadre) post, and 8 Driver (salary from contingency fund) posts.
High Court Jobs: Essential Qualification and Age Limit
To participate in this recruitment process, the candidate must have a certificate of passing at least the 8th, 10th, or 12th standard, as per the relevant post. A driving license and prior work experience have also been requested for some posts. The applicant’s age should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 35 years as of 1 January 2025. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per the rules.
Government Job: Application Process Candidates can apply only through the online mode. Forms received through any other means will not be accepted. For application, the candidate will have to log in through OTP verification via mobile number. After this, the form can be completed and submitted. Regarding the application fee, it has been fixed at ₹200 for general category and other state candidates. For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and OBC categories, it is ₹100. The fee must be paid online. Forms without payment will be considered invalid.