MP High Court Recruitment: 78 Vacancies for 10th & 12th Pass Candidates

Government Jobs: Recruitment for these posts Through this recruitment, a total of 78 posts will be filled. This includes 69 Class IV (salary from contingency fund) posts, 1 Liftman (Class IV cadre) post, and 8 Driver (salary from contingency fund) posts.

High Court Jobs: Essential Qualification and Age Limit To participate in this recruitment process, the candidate must have a certificate of passing at least the 8th, 10th, or 12th standard, as per the relevant post. A driving license and prior work experience have also been requested for some posts. The applicant's age should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 35 years as of 1 January 2025. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per the rules.