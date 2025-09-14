MP Police Announces 7,500 Constable Vacancies

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Youth in Madhya Pradesh preparing for government jobs have reason to rejoice. The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced recruitment for 7500 Constable positions in the police department. If you also aspire to join the police force, this could be a golden opportunity. Let's learn about the details of this recruitment.
The online application process for the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 will commence on 15 September 2025, and the last date is fixed as 29 September 2025. Candidates who make any mistakes while filling out the application form can correct them until 04 October 2025.
|Process
|Date
|Online Application Commencement
|15 September 2025
|Last Date of Application
|29 September 2025
|Last Date for Application Form Correction
|04 October 2025
The written examination for this recruitment will be held on 10 October 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts.
If you dream of becoming a Constable in the MP Police, this could prove to be a golden opportunity. Apply on time and start preparing for the exam.