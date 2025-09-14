Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

MP Police Announces 7,500 Constable Vacancies

The Madhya Pradesh Police has released a notification for 7,500 Constable vacancies in 2025. Online applications will commence on 15 September. Candidates can easily apply through the official website.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 14, 2025

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025
MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025 (Image: Gemini)

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Youth in Madhya Pradesh preparing for government jobs have reason to rejoice. The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced recruitment for 7500 Constable positions in the police department. If you also aspire to join the police force, this could be a golden opportunity. Let's learn about the details of this recruitment.

Application Dates

The online application process for the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 will commence on 15 September 2025, and the last date is fixed as 29 September 2025. Candidates who make any mistakes while filling out the application form can correct them until 04 October 2025.























ProcessDate
Online Application Commencement15 September 2025
Last Date of Application29 September 2025
Last Date for Application Form Correction04 October 2025

How to Apply?

  • Candidates need to visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in to apply.
  • Click on the “Police Constable Recruitment Test 2025” link on the homepage.
  • Fill in the required personal, educational, and other details.
  • Pay the application fee according to the category.
  • After submission, download and print the confirmation page.

What is the Application Fee?

  • General: ₹500 per paper
  • SC/ST/OBC: ₹250 per paper

Exam Date

The written examination for this recruitment will be held on 10 October 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts.

  • First Shift: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM (Reporting time 8:30 AM)
  • Second Shift: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM (Reporting time 1:30 PM)
  • Candidates will be given 10 minutes to read the guidelines before the exam begins.

If you dream of becoming a Constable in the MP Police, this could prove to be a golden opportunity. Apply on time and start preparing for the exam.

