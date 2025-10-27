MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Employment Service Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for the MP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates who applied for this examination can now download their Admit Card by visiting the board's official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the admit card. With this, the admit card can be downloaded. The MP Police Constable examination will be conducted on October 30, 2025, at various examination centres across the state.