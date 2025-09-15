MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: 7500 Vacancies Open

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Great news for young people dreaming of a job in the Madhya Pradesh Police! The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a notification for recruitment to 7,500 constable posts. The application process begins on 15 September 2025 and candidates can apply online until 29 September 2025. This recruitment is a special opportunity for young people who have passed Class 8, 10, or 12 and wish to build their careers in the police department.
To apply for this recruitment, general category candidates must have a Class 10 or 12 pass degree. Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Class candidates will be eligible even with a Class 8 pass. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age of the candidate is set at 18 years and the maximum age is 33 years. Reserved categories will get a maximum of 5 years relaxation. The maximum age for all female candidates is 38 years and 43 years for Vikram Award winners.
Selected candidates in this recruitment will receive a salary of ₹19,500 to ₹62,000 per month. The pay scale is fixed under the Seventh Pay Commission.
In the Constable recruitment, candidates will have to go through three stages. First, there will be an online written examination, which will include questions at the high school level. This will be followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which will check running and other physical fitness. Finally, document verification will be done, and those who successfully complete all stages will be appointed as Constables in the police department.
The written examination will be conducted from 30 October 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates must reach the examination centre one hour before the start of the examination. The examination will be conducted in eleven cities of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Rewa, Ratlam, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, and Ujjain.
General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹500. For OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories, the fee is fixed at ₹250. For differently-abled candidates who are residents of Madhya Pradesh, this fee is ₹200, while the fee for the departmental examination is ₹100.
|Details
|Information
|Recruiting Board
|Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
|Post Name
|Constable (GD)
|Total Posts
|7,500
|Application Start Date
|15 September 2025
|Application Last Date
|29 September 2025
|Last Date for Form Correction
|4 October 2025
|Eligibility
|General Category: Class 10/12 pass, Reserved Category: Class 8 pass
|Age Limit
|18 – 33 years (Relaxation for reserved categories, 38 years for women, 43 years for Vikram Award winners)
|Salary
|₹19,500 – ₹62,000 per month
|Selection Process
|Written Exam → Physical Efficiency Test (PET) → Document Verification
|Exam Date
|From 30 October 2025
|Exam Shifts
|Morning: 9:30 – 11:30, Afternoon: 2:30 – 4:30
|Exam Centres
|Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Rewa, Ratlam, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, Ujjain
|Application Fee
|General: ₹500, OBC/SC/ST/EWS: ₹250, Differently-abled (MP Resident): ₹200, Departmental Exam: ₹100
|Official Website
|esb.mp.gov.in