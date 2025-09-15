Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: 7500 Vacancies Open

The application process has begun for 7500 posts in the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable recruitment 2025. Candidates who have passed 8th or 10th standard can apply. Learn about the eligibility criteria, age limit, salary, and selection process.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

Bihar Police Constable vacancy
MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025 (Image: AI)

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Great news for young people dreaming of a job in the Madhya Pradesh Police! The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a notification for recruitment to 7,500 constable posts. The application process begins on 15 September 2025 and candidates can apply online until 29 September 2025. This recruitment is a special opportunity for young people who have passed Class 8, 10, or 12 and wish to build their careers in the police department.

Who can apply?

To apply for this recruitment, general category candidates must have a Class 10 or 12 pass degree. Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Class candidates will be eligible even with a Class 8 pass. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age of the candidate is set at 18 years and the maximum age is 33 years. Reserved categories will get a maximum of 5 years relaxation. The maximum age for all female candidates is 38 years and 43 years for Vikram Award winners.

What will be the salary?

Selected candidates in this recruitment will receive a salary of ₹19,500 to ₹62,000 per month. The pay scale is fixed under the Seventh Pay Commission.

Selection Process

In the Constable recruitment, candidates will have to go through three stages. First, there will be an online written examination, which will include questions at the high school level. This will be followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which will check running and other physical fitness. Finally, document verification will be done, and those who successfully complete all stages will be appointed as Constables in the police department.

When and where will the exam be held?

The written examination will be conducted from 30 October 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates must reach the examination centre one hour before the start of the examination. The examination will be conducted in eleven cities of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Rewa, Ratlam, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, and Ujjain.

What is the application fee?

General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹500. For OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories, the fee is fixed at ₹250. For differently-abled candidates who are residents of Madhya Pradesh, this fee is ₹200, while the fee for the departmental examination is ₹100.







































































DetailsInformation
Recruiting BoardMadhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
Post NameConstable (GD)
Total Posts7,500
Application Start Date15 September 2025
Application Last Date29 September 2025
Last Date for Form Correction4 October 2025
EligibilityGeneral Category: Class 10/12 pass, Reserved Category: Class 8 pass
Age Limit18 – 33 years (Relaxation for reserved categories, 38 years for women, 43 years for Vikram Award winners)
Salary₹19,500 – ₹62,000 per month
Selection ProcessWritten Exam → Physical Efficiency Test (PET) → Document Verification
Exam DateFrom 30 October 2025
Exam ShiftsMorning: 9:30 – 11:30, Afternoon: 2:30 – 4:30
Exam CentresBhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Rewa, Ratlam, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, Ujjain
Application FeeGeneral: ₹500, OBC/SC/ST/EWS: ₹250, Differently-abled (MP Resident): ₹200, Departmental Exam: ₹100
Official Websiteesb.mp.gov.in

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 11:00 am

English News / Education News / MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: 7500 Vacancies Open
