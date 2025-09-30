MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended, Apply by October 6

Image: AI
Good news for the youth dreaming of a job in the Madhya Pradesh Police. The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MP ESB) has issued a notice for recruitment to 7500 posts of Constable. The last date to apply for this direct recruitment in the police department has now been extended to October 6, 2025. Meanwhile, the last date for correction of forms has been extended to October 8, 2025.
Earlier, the last date for application was September 29 and the last date for form correction was October 4. Now, eligible and interested candidates who have not been able to apply yet can apply by visiting the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
Note: The written examination will be held one month after the application, on October 30, 2025. Therefore, candidates preparing for the exam do not have much time left.
General Category: 10th or 12th pass
SC/ST/OBC Category: 8th pass also eligible to apply
Age Limit: Minimum 18 years, Maximum 33 years (5 years relaxation for reserved categories)
Female Candidates: Maximum age 38 years
Vikram Award Winners: Maximum age 43 years
Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000 per month, as per the Seventh Pay Commission.
Written Examination: October 30, 2025
Time: 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Examination Centres: Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Rewa, Ratlam, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, and Ujjain
General Category: Rs 500
OBC/SC/ST/EWS: Rs 250
Divyang (Differently-abled) residents of MP: Rs 200
Departmental Examination Fee: Rs 100
