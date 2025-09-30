Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended, Apply by October 6

The application deadline for MP Police Constable recruitment has been extended. Candidates can now apply online until October 6, 2025.

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025

Image: AI

Good news for the youth dreaming of a job in the Madhya Pradesh Police. The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MP ESB) has issued a notice for recruitment to 7500 posts of Constable. The last date to apply for this direct recruitment in the police department has now been extended to October 6, 2025. Meanwhile, the last date for correction of forms has been extended to October 8, 2025.

Earlier, the last date for application was September 29 and the last date for form correction was October 4. Now, eligible and interested candidates who have not been able to apply yet can apply by visiting the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

Note: The written examination will be held one month after the application, on October 30, 2025. Therefore, candidates preparing for the exam do not have much time left.

Who Can Apply?

General Category: 10th or 12th pass

SC/ST/OBC Category: 8th pass also eligible to apply

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years, Maximum 33 years (5 years relaxation for reserved categories)

Female Candidates: Maximum age 38 years

Vikram Award Winners: Maximum age 43 years

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000 per month, as per the Seventh Pay Commission.

Selection Process

  • Online Written Examination (High School Level)
  • Physical Efficiency Test (Running and other qualifications)
  • Document Verification

Examination and Examination Centres

Written Examination: October 30, 2025

Time: 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Examination Centres: Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Rewa, Ratlam, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, and Ujjain

Application Fee

General Category: Rs 500

OBC/SC/ST/EWS: Rs 250

Divyang (Differently-abled) residents of MP: Rs 200

Departmental Examination Fee: Rs 100

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

30 Sept 2025 12:37 pm

English News / Education News / MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended, Apply by October 6

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: When will NEET 2025 Counselling begin? Know the tentative date and complete process

NEET PG 2025 counselling date, NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule, NEET PG counselling process 2025, NEET PG 2025 seat allotment, NEET PG 2025 counselling registration,
Education News

JEE Main 2026: NTA Issues Crucial Advice, Complete These Essential Tasks Before October 2025

JEE Main 2026 NTA Advisory for Students
Education News

DDA Vacancy 2025: Great Opportunity for 10th-12th Pass Youth, Over 1000 Posts Announced in DDA

DDA Vacancy 2025
Education News

BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Directly Via This Link

BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025
Education News

Registration for AIBE 2025 begins today, know all the essential documents list

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 begins
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.