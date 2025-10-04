MP Police Vacancy 2025: Applications Open for ASI and Subedar Recruitment in Madhya Pradesh Police

MP Police Vacancy 2025 (Image Source: Gemini AI)
MP Police ASI Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has commenced applications for 500 vacant posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and Subedar (Stenographer) in the Madhya Pradesh Police Department. Aspirants wishing to join the state police force can apply online through the official website esb.mp.gov.in before the last date of application.
Out of the total vacant posts, 400 are for Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), while 100 posts are reserved for Subedar (Stenographer). The recruitment drive aims to fill these positions through a competitive selection process that includes a written examination, physical test, skill assessment, document verification, and medical examination.
The detailed notification for the MP Police ASI and Subedar recruitment was released on September 19, 2025. The online application process began on October 3, 2025, and will remain open until October 17, 2025. Candidates can obtain all information by visiting esb.mp.gov.in.
Applicants are required to pay an application fee at the time of submitting their application. The fee varies according to the candidate's category and is payable online via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. The fee is ₹500 for General/OBC/EWS and ₹250 for SC/ST/PWD.
Candidates applying through an MP Online portal kiosk will have to pay a service charge of ₹60. For those using additional registered citizen user accounts for login, an extra portal charge of ₹20 will apply.
The recruitment will involve several stages, starting with a written examination, followed by physical and skill tests.
