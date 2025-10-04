Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

MP Police Vacancy 2025: Applications Open for ASI and Subedar Recruitment in Madhya Pradesh Police

MP Police Vacancy 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 500 posts of ASI (Assistant Sub-Inspector) and Subedar in 2025.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

MP Police Vacancy 2025 (Image Source: Gemini AI)

MP Police ASI Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has commenced applications for 500 vacant posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and Subedar (Stenographer) in the Madhya Pradesh Police Department. Aspirants wishing to join the state police force can apply online through the official website esb.mp.gov.in before the last date of application.

Number of Vacancies

Out of the total vacant posts, 400 are for Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), while 100 posts are reserved for Subedar (Stenographer). The recruitment drive aims to fill these positions through a competitive selection process that includes a written examination, physical test, skill assessment, document verification, and medical examination.

Application Deadline

The detailed notification for the MP Police ASI and Subedar recruitment was released on September 19, 2025. The online application process began on October 3, 2025, and will remain open until October 17, 2025. Candidates can obtain all information by visiting esb.mp.gov.in.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay an application fee at the time of submitting their application. The fee varies according to the candidate's category and is payable online via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. The fee is ₹500 for General/OBC/EWS and ₹250 for SC/ST/PWD.

Service Charges for Certain Applicants

Candidates applying through an MP Online portal kiosk will have to pay a service charge of ₹60. For those using additional registered citizen user accounts for login, an extra portal charge of ₹20 will apply.

Selection Process

The recruitment will involve several stages, starting with a written examination, followed by physical and skill tests.

How to Apply

  • First, visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in and select "MP ASI Subedar Vacancy 2025".
  • Download and carefully read the notification to understand the eligibility and application requirements.
  • Click on the "Apply Online" link to begin the registration process.
  • New users will need to complete a one-time registration to generate login credentials.
  • Log in using the registered credentials and fill in the correct details.
  • Upload scanned copies of required documents, signature, and pay the online application fee.
  • Review the form thoroughly and then submit it.
  • Download and save the form for future reference.

