Education News

MP Power Company Offers 180 Jobs; Last Day to Apply Tomorrow

Applicants must possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 25 years.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Jul 06, 2025

MPMKVVCL Vacancy
MPMKVVCL Vacancy(Image-Freepik)

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPMKVVCL) has announced recruitment for a total of 180 positions across various trades. Interested candidates can apply through the company's official website: portal.mpcz.in. The application process commenced on 5 June 2025, and the last date for submission is 7 July 2025. Eligible candidates who haven't yet applied are urged to do so as soon as possible.

Recruitment in these Trades

Electrician Trade: 90 positions
Computer Operator and Programming Assistant: 30 positions
Stenographer (Hindi): 30 positions
Stenographer (English): 30 positions

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Applicants must possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.
The minimum age limit is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 25 years. Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation as per regulations.

Salary and Selection Process
Selected candidates will receive a stipend of ₹7700 to ₹8050 per month. Selection will be based on a merit list, followed by an interview.

How to Apply

To apply, first visit the official website portal.mpcz.in.
Go to the recruitment or careers section.
Open the ‘Trade Apprentice Trainee’ notification.
Fill out the application form and submit it.
Pay the application fee and finally take a printout of the form.

Published on:

06 Jul 2025 04:14 pm

