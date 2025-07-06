MP Power Company Offers 180 Jobs; Last Day to Apply Tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPMKVVCL) has announced recruitment for a total of 180 positions across various trades. Interested candidates can apply through the company's official website: portal.mpcz.in. The application process commenced on 5 June 2025, and the last date for submission is 7 July 2025. Eligible candidates who haven't yet applied are urged to do so as soon as possible.