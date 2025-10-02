MP SET Notification 2025 Released for State Eligibility Test, Exam in January, Know Details

The State Eligibility Test is conducted to shortlist eligible candidates for the appointment of Assistant Professors and Professors in the state's universities and colleges. According to information received from the commission, there are currently approximately 560 vacant posts of Assistant Professor in the state's colleges. MPSC has stated that the detailed notification for the examination and complete information regarding online applications will be released soon on the official website of the commission. Candidates are advised to regularly check for updates on the commission's website to stay informed about application dates and any important information related to the examination. The Madhya Pradesh SET examination is a significant opportunity for candidates who aspire to teach in the state's higher education institutions.