MP SET Notification 2025 Released for State Eligibility Test, Exam in January, Know Details

An important update has been released regarding MP SET 2025. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the notification for the State Eligibility Test (SET). Information regarding the examination has also been provided.
The commission has clarified that this examination will be conducted in January 2026. However, the exact date of the examination has not yet been announced. The MP SET is conducted to select eligible candidates for the recruitment process of Assistant Professors in the state's universities and colleges.
According to the information provided by the commission, this time the MP SET examination will be conducted in 31 subjects. The syllabus for these subjects will be in line with the syllabus of the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) and UGC-CSIR NET. This means that candidates who are preparing for NET will not have to study a separate new syllabus for MP SET preparation. The 31 subjects in which MPPSC has announced to conduct the State Eligibility Test primarily include Chemistry, Physics, Mathematical Sciences, Commerce, Management, Economics, English, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Traditional Sanskrit subjects (Jyotish, Vyakaran, Prachya Sahitya, etc.), Geography, History, Political Science, Sociology, Philosophy, Psychology, Computer Science & Applications, Biological Sciences, Home Science, Criminology, Defence & Strategic Studies, Library & Information Science, Physical Education, Music, Dance, Fine Arts, and Yoga.
The State Eligibility Test is conducted to shortlist eligible candidates for the appointment of Assistant Professors and Professors in the state's universities and colleges. According to information received from the commission, there are currently approximately 560 vacant posts of Assistant Professor in the state's colleges. MPSC has stated that the detailed notification for the examination and complete information regarding online applications will be released soon on the official website of the commission. Candidates are advised to regularly check for updates on the commission's website to stay informed about application dates and any important information related to the examination. The Madhya Pradesh SET examination is a significant opportunity for candidates who aspire to teach in the state's higher education institutions.
