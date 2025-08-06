6 August 2025,

Wednesday

Education News

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Over 13,000 Primary Teacher Vacancies

MP Teacher Vacancy 2025: The application process is underway for more than 13,000 primary teacher positions in Madhya Pradesh. Learn about eligibility criteria, age limits, application fees, and who can apply.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

MP Teacher Vacancy 2025
MP Teacher Vacancy 2025 (Image: Gemini)

MP Teacher Vacancy 2025: A golden opportunity awaits candidates in Madhya Pradesh who dream of becoming government school teachers. Over 13,000 positions are being filled under the MP Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025. The application deadline has been extended to 25 August 2025. Interested candidates can apply online at the MPESB website: esb.mp.gov.in.

Number of Vacancies

A total of 13,089 positions are being filled under the Madhya Pradesh Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025. This includes 10,150 positions under the School Education Department and 2,939 under the Tribal Welfare Department. This vacancy is a golden opportunity for candidates who wish to pursue a career as a government school teacher.

Eligibility

Candidates must meet the following qualifications to apply for MP Primary Teacher positions.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a minimum of 50% marks in their 12th standard. Additionally, candidates must have completed one of the following qualifications:

  • 2-year D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education)
  • 4-year B.El.Ed (Bachelor in Elementary Education)
  • Or a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
  • Candidates must also have passed the MP TET (MPTET) exam
  • Importantly, B.Ed holders are not eligible for this recruitment

Important Dates

  • Application Deadline: 25 August 2025
  • Form Correction Deadline: 26 August 2025
  • Tentative Exam Date: Previously 31 August, but a new date will be announced soon

Age Limit

For this recruitment, the age of applicants should be between 21 and 40 years for the general category as of 1 January 2025. Age relaxation will be given to women and reserved categories as per government rules .

Regarding the application fee, it is ₹500 for the general category, while it is ₹250 for OBC, SC, ST, and differently-abled (only Madhya Pradesh residents) candidates

How to Apply

  • First, visit esb.mp.gov.in .
  • Register using Aadhaar/MP Online ID.
  • Fill in the necessary details (educational qualifications, TET number, etc.).
  • Upload a passport-size photo and signature.
  • Submit the form after paying the fee.
  • Save a copy.

Important Suggestions

  • Keep all documents correct and updated while applying.
  • Fill out the form before the application deadline to avoid any technical issues.
  • Keep an eye on the official website for any updates.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 08:49 am

MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Over 13,000 Primary Teacher Vacancies
