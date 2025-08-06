MP Teacher Recruitment 2025: Over 13,000 Primary Teacher Vacancies

MP Teacher Vacancy 2025: A golden opportunity awaits candidates in Madhya Pradesh who dream of becoming government school teachers. Over 13,000 positions are being filled under the MP Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025. The application deadline has been extended to 25 August 2025. Interested candidates can apply online at the MPESB website: esb.mp.gov.in.
A total of 13,089 positions are being filled under the Madhya Pradesh Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025. This includes 10,150 positions under the School Education Department and 2,939 under the Tribal Welfare Department. This vacancy is a golden opportunity for candidates who wish to pursue a career as a government school teacher.
Candidates must meet the following qualifications to apply for MP Primary Teacher positions.
Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a minimum of 50% marks in their 12th standard. Additionally, candidates must have completed one of the following qualifications:
For this recruitment, the age of applicants should be between 21 and 40 years for the general category as of 1 January 2025. Age relaxation will be given to women and reserved categories as per government rules .
Regarding the application fee, it is ₹500 for the general category, while it is ₹250 for OBC, SC, ST, and differently-abled (only Madhya Pradesh residents) candidates