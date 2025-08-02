MP Teacher Recruitment Deadline Extended

MP Teacher Vacancy: A significant update has been announced regarding the primary teacher recruitment in Madhya Pradesh. The deadline for applications for over 13,000 primary teacher vacancies has been extended. Interested candidates can now apply online until 25 August 2025. The last date for correcting application forms has been set as 26 August 2025. The application process can be completed through the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB): esb.mp.gov.in.