2 August 2025

Saturday

Education News

MP Teacher Recruitment Deadline Extended

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

MP Teacher Vacancy
MP Teacher Vacancy (Image-Freepik)

MP Teacher Vacancy: A significant update has been announced regarding the primary teacher recruitment in Madhya Pradesh. The deadline for applications for over 13,000 primary teacher vacancies has been extended. Interested candidates can now apply online until 25 August 2025. The last date for correcting application forms has been set as 26 August 2025. The application process can be completed through the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB): esb.mp.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for this recruitment, candidates must possess a 12th-pass certificate with a minimum of 50% marks. They must also have completed a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or a 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) from a recognised institution. Furthermore, candidates must have passed the MP TET (MP Teacher Eligibility Test). Candidates with a B.Ed degree are not eligible for this recruitment.

Age Limit and Application Fee

Regarding the age limit, applicants must be between 21 and 40 years of age as of 1 January 2025. Female candidates will receive a 5-year relaxation in the upper age limit. Reserved categories will receive additional relaxation as per government regulations. The application fee is ₹500 for the general category. SC, ST, OBC, and differently-abled candidates from Madhya Pradesh will have to pay ₹250.

Selection Process and Exam Date

Candidates will be selected solely through a written examination. After appointment, candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹25,300, along with other government allowances. According to the previously issued notification, the exam was scheduled for 31 August 2025, but due to the extension of the application deadline, the exam date may also be revised.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 04:28 pm

English News / Education News / MP Teacher Recruitment Deadline Extended
