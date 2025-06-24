MPPSC 2025 Recruitment: Food Safety Officer Vacancies in Madhya Pradesh

MPPSC Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria Candidates must possess a Graduation, PG or PhD degree in one of the following subjects: Food Technology
Dairy Technology
Biotechnology
Oil Technology
Agricultural Science
Veterinary Science
Biochemistry
Microbiology
Chemistry
Medicine
Or any other equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.
Age Limit and Application Fee
The minimum age for applicants is 21 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026. Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per rules. The application fee is ₹250 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS and differently-abled categories who are domiciled in Madhya Pradesh. For all other categories, the fee is ₹500.
MPPSC: Salary Selected candidates will be appointed on a pay scale of ₹36,200 to ₹1,14,800 per month. In addition, they will receive dearness allowance and other benefits as per the rules of the state government.