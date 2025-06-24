scriptMPPSC 2025 Recruitment: Food Safety Officer Vacancies in Madhya Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
MPPSC 2025 Recruitment: Food Safety Officer Vacancies in Madhya Pradesh

MPPSC Vacancy 2025: Selected candidates will be appointed on a monthly salary ranging from ₹36,200 to ₹1,14,800. In addition to this, they will also receive dearness allowance and other benefits as per the state government rules.

BhopalJun 24, 2025 / 08:08 am

Patrika Desk

MPPSC Vacancy 2025: Good news for young people preparing for government jobs. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer. A total of 67 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the commission’s official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. Applications will commence on 11 July 2025 and can be submitted until 10 August 2025 (12:00 midnight).

MPPSC Vacancy 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess a Graduation, PG or PhD degree in one of the following subjects:

Food Technology
Dairy Technology
Biotechnology
Oil Technology
Agricultural Science
Veterinary Science
Biochemistry
Microbiology
Chemistry
Medicine
Or any other equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.

Age Limit and Application Fee

The minimum age for applicants is 21 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026. Reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per rules. The application fee is ₹250 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS and differently-abled categories who are domiciled in Madhya Pradesh. For all other categories, the fee is ₹500.

MPPSC: Salary

Selected candidates will be appointed on a pay scale of ₹36,200 to ₹1,14,800 per month. In addition, they will receive dearness allowance and other benefits as per the rules of the state government.

