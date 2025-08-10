MPPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2025: Last Chance Today

This is a fantastic opportunity for young people dreaming of a government job. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced recruitment for Food Safety Officer (FSO) positions. If you wish to apply, today, 10 August 2025, is the last date. Therefore, without delay, apply before 12 midnight to avoid missing this excellent opportunity.
A total of 67 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. To apply, candidates must fill out the online form by visiting the official MPPSC website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. The application process began on 11 July 2025. After submitting the application, candidates can also make corrections to their forms until 12 August 2025.
For this position, a Bachelor's, Master's, or Doctoral degree in the following subjects from a recognised university is required:
Selected candidates will receive a salary of ₹36,200 to ₹1,14,800 per month. This will be in addition to dearness allowance and other allowances as per state government rules.
Before applying, candidates should carefully read the official notification and verify their educational qualifications, age limit, and other eligibility criteria.