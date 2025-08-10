10 August 2025,

MPPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2025: Last Chance Today

Today is the last day to apply for the MPPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2025. Learn about the eligibility criteria, application fee, salary, and important dates.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Aug 10, 2025

MPPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2025
MPPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2025 (Image: Gemini)

This is a fantastic opportunity for young people dreaming of a government job. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced recruitment for Food Safety Officer (FSO) positions. If you wish to apply, today, 10 August 2025, is the last date. Therefore, without delay, apply before 12 midnight to avoid missing this excellent opportunity.

Number of Vacancies and Application Process

A total of 67 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. To apply, candidates must fill out the online form by visiting the official MPPSC website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. The application process began on 11 July 2025. After submitting the application, candidates can also make corrections to their forms until 12 August 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

For this position, a Bachelor's, Master's, or Doctoral degree in the following subjects from a recognised university is required:

  • Food Technology
  • Dairy Technology
  • Biotechnology
  • Oil Technology
  • Agricultural Science
  • Veterinary Science
  • Biochemistry
  • Microbiology
  • Chemistry or Medicine
  • Additionally, an equivalent degree recognised by the Food Authority will also be accepted.

Age Limit

  • Minimum Age: 21 years
  • Maximum Age: 40 years (as on 1 January 2026)
  • Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules.

Application Fee

  • ₹250 for SC/ST/OBC (NCL), EWS, and differently-abled candidates of Madhya Pradesh.
  • ₹500 for all other candidates.

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a salary of ₹36,200 to ₹1,14,800 per month. This will be in addition to dearness allowance and other allowances as per state government rules.

Important Advice

Before applying, candidates should carefully read the official notification and verify their educational qualifications, age limit, and other eligibility criteria.

Education News

Education News

Published on:

10 Aug 2025 01:59 pm

English News / Education News / MPPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2025: Last Chance Today
