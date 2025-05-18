MPPSC State Service Main Exam Stayed by High Court

No One ListenedRegarding the non-release of the cutoff, the candidates lodged objections with the commission and also met with officials. When there was no response from the commission, the matter reached the Jabalpur High Court. The court clarified that the examination will remain postponed until a new date is announced.
For 158 PostsRecruitment will be done for 158 posts in 18 departments. These include 10 Sub-Divisional Officers, 22 DSPs, 10 Additional Assistant Development Commissioners, 65 Child Development Project Officers, 14 Finance Department posts, 7 Cooperative Inspectors, and other posts.
Also Know38 Unreserved posts
24 Scheduled Caste
48 Scheduled Tribe
35 Other Backward Classes
13 EWS