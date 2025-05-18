scriptMPPSC State Service Main Exam Stayed by High Court | Latest News | Patrika News
MPPSC State Service Main Exam Stayed by High Court

Candidates will have to wait a little longer for the main examination as the commission has not yet announced a new date.

May 18, 2025 / 03:55 pm

Patrika Desk

MPPSC

MPPSC

MPPSC: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission’s State Service Main Examination-2025 has been stayed by the High Court. The commission did not publish the cutoff list when releasing the preliminary examination results. Candidates expressed their displeasure and filed a petition in the High Court. During the hearing, the court stayed the main examination. The commission officially announced the postponement of the main examination on Saturday. Candidates will now have to wait a little longer for the main examination, as the commission has not yet announced a new date.
The preliminary examination was held on February 16. The results were released on March 5. 4704 candidates were successful. Of these, 3866 candidates were in the main list and 828 in the provisional list, but for the first time, the commission did not release the cutoff list.

No One Listened

Regarding the non-release of the cutoff, the candidates lodged objections with the commission and also met with officials. When there was no response from the commission, the matter reached the Jabalpur High Court. The court clarified that the examination will remain postponed until a new date is announced.

For 158 Posts

Recruitment will be done for 158 posts in 18 departments. These include 10 Sub-Divisional Officers, 22 DSPs, 10 Additional Assistant Development Commissioners, 65 Child Development Project Officers, 14 Finance Department posts, 7 Cooperative Inspectors, and other posts.

Also Know

38 Unreserved posts
24 Scheduled Caste
48 Scheduled Tribe
35 Other Backward Classes
13 EWS

