MPPSC State Service Main Exam Stayed by High Court

The preliminary examination was held on February 16. The results were released on March 5. 4704 candidates were successful. Of these, 3866 candidates were in the main list and 828 in the provisional list, but for the first time, the commission did not release the cutoff list.

No One Listened Regarding the non-release of the cutoff, the candidates lodged objections with the commission and also met with officials. When there was no response from the commission, the matter reached the Jabalpur High Court. The court clarified that the examination will remain postponed until a new date is announced.

For 158 Posts Recruitment will be done for 158 posts in 18 departments. These include 10 Sub-Divisional Officers, 22 DSPs, 10 Additional Assistant Development Commissioners, 65 Child Development Project Officers, 14 Finance Department posts, 7 Cooperative Inspectors, and other posts.