Mukul Dev, Actor and Pilot, Dies at 54

Actor Mukul Dev Dies at Age 54: The sudden death of actor Mukul Dev has shocked everyone. Film personalities and fans are finding it hard to believe the news of Mukul Dev’s death. It is being reported that Mukul Dev’s health deteriorated, after which he was taken to the hospital and later admitted to the ICU. The actor passed away during treatment. Fans are remembering Mukul Dev for his roles in films. Let’s learn some interesting facts about Mukul Dev’s life.
The death of Mukul Dev has been confirmed. Several media reports suggest that he had been hospitalised for some days due to health issues and was undergoing treatment in the ICU. He passed away during treatment. However, the exact nature of Mukul Dev’s illness has not been confirmed.
The Late Actor Mukul Dev Was a Trained Pilot
The late actor Mukul Dev was also a pilot. Before entering the world of acting, he worked in the aviation field. He worked as a pilot and then entered the film industry. Mukul Dev received his pilot training from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, RaeBareli.
Actor Mukul Dev’s Education
Actor Mukul Dev had an interest in acting since childhood. During his class 8, he appeared in a dance show on Doordarshan. In 1988, Mukul Dev completed his class 12 from St. Columba’s School, Delhi. Actor Mukul Dev also knew Pashto and Persian languages. Apart from Hindi, he worked in several films.