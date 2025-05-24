Mukul Dev, Actor and Pilot, Dies at 54

Mukul Dev’s Death The death of Mukul Dev has been confirmed. Several media reports suggest that he had been hospitalised for some days due to health issues and was undergoing treatment in the ICU. He passed away during treatment. However, the exact nature of Mukul Dev’s illness has not been confirmed.

The Late Actor Mukul Dev Was a Trained Pilot View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukul Dev (@thereal_mukuldev) The late actor Mukul Dev was also a pilot. Before entering the world of acting, he worked in the aviation field. He worked as a pilot and then entered the film industry. Mukul Dev received his pilot training from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, RaeBareli.