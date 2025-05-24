scriptMukul Dev, Actor and Pilot, Dies at 54 | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Mukul Dev, Actor and Pilot, Dies at 54

Reports are emerging about the death of actor Mukul Dev. It is being reported that Mukul Dev passed away while undergoing treatment in the ICU. Let’s learn some interesting facts about Mukul Dev’s life.

May 24, 2025 / 04:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Actor Mukul Dev Dies at Age 54: The sudden death of actor Mukul Dev has shocked everyone. Film personalities and fans are finding it hard to believe the news of Mukul Dev’s death. It is being reported that Mukul Dev’s health deteriorated, after which he was taken to the hospital and later admitted to the ICU. The actor passed away during treatment. Fans are remembering Mukul Dev for his roles in films. Let’s learn some interesting facts about Mukul Dev’s life.

Mukul Dev’s Death

The death of Mukul Dev has been confirmed. Several media reports suggest that he had been hospitalised for some days due to health issues and was undergoing treatment in the ICU. He passed away during treatment. However, the exact nature of Mukul Dev’s illness has not been confirmed.

The Late Actor Mukul Dev Was a Trained Pilot

The late actor Mukul Dev was also a pilot. Before entering the world of acting, he worked in the aviation field. He worked as a pilot and then entered the film industry. Mukul Dev received his pilot training from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, RaeBareli.

Actor Mukul Dev’s Education

Actor Mukul Dev had an interest in acting since childhood. During his class 8, he appeared in a dance show on Doordarshan. In 1988, Mukul Dev completed his class 12 from St. Columba’s School, Delhi. Actor Mukul Dev also knew Pashto and Persian languages. Apart from Hindi, he worked in several films.

News / Education News / Mukul Dev, Actor and Pilot, Dies at 54

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Gujarat ATS arrests another alleged ISI spy working in government hospital

National News

Gujarat ATS arrests another alleged ISI spy working in government hospital

in 4 hours

Covid cases in India: New infections in Delhi, Haryana, advisory issued

National News

Covid cases in India: New infections in Delhi, Haryana, advisory issued

3 hours ago

Three Killed, 15 Injured as Nagpur-Bhilwara Bus Overturns in Rajasthan

Rajsamand

Three Killed, 15 Injured as Nagpur-Bhilwara Bus Overturns in Rajasthan

8 minutes ago

Heavy Winds and Rain Warning for 47 MP Districts in Next 24 Hours

Bhopal

Heavy Winds and Rain Warning for 47 MP Districts in Next 24 Hours

3 hours ago

Latest Education News

Mukul Dev, Actor and Pilot, Dies at 54

Education News

Mukul Dev, Actor and Pilot, Dies at 54

in 4 hours

Last Day to Apply for 10,000 Rajasthan Constable Posts Tomorrow

Education News

Last Day to Apply for 10,000 Rajasthan Constable Posts Tomorrow

in 2 hours

80% of Freshers Fear Job Interviews; 68% Lack Preparation

Education News

80% of Freshers Fear Job Interviews; 68% Lack Preparation

30 minutes ago

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Salary and Benefits

Jobs

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Salary and Benefits

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.