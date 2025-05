Muskaan Sheikh Achieves 99% on MP Board Exams, Secures Merit List Spot

Muskaan stated that she is a student of an Utkrisht school. Residing in Silver Colony, Dewas, her father, Bablu Sheikh, is a farmer, and her mother, Farzana, is a homemaker. She attributed her success to her parents and school teachers. She is one of five siblings. Her mother commented on her daughter’s achievement, saying, “My daughters are fulfilling the educational aspirations I couldn’t achieve in my life. I want to educate and empower all my daughters.” Muskaan has an older sister and two younger sisters, all of whom are doing well in their studies; her older sister is preparing for the NEET exam.

Use Social Media for Study Muskaan mentioned that she never set specific study hours. After completing her daily studies, she would use social media. She also used videos available on social media to supplement her studies, in addition to school and home learning.

MP Board Class 10 Top 10 Districts Narsinghpur- 92.73 percent

Mandla- 89.83 percent

Balaghat – 88.07 percent

Anuppur – 87.66 percent

Neemuch – 87.29 percent

Shajapur – 86.22 percent

Sehore – 85.54 percent

Hoshangabad – 84.08 percent

Dewas – 84.05 percent

Jhabua – 83.88 percent