NBEMS Announced NEET SS, FMGE, and Diploma 2025 Tentative Exam Dates

The National Examination Board in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the tentative dates for major medical examinations to be held in 2025-26. This is a significant update for medical students. The list includes important examinations such as NEET SS, FMGE, DNB, and Diploma Final. Students can view or download this schedule in PDF format from the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. This calendar is crucial for students preparing for these exams, helping them plan their studies.
|Exam Name
|Exam Date
|Time
|DRNB (SS) Final Theory Exam
|29, 30, 31 October 2025
|9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
|NEET SS 2025
|7 and 8 November 2025
|9:00 AM to 11:30 AM,
2:00 PM to 4:30 PM
|DNB (Broad Specialty) Final Theory Exam
|18, 19, 20 and 21 December 2025
|9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
|Diploma Final Theory Exam
|6, 7, 8 January 2026
|2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|FMGE December 2025
|17 January 2026
|9:00 AM to 12:00 PM,
2:00 PM to 4:30 PM
It is important to note that this exam calendar is currently tentative. The final dates and details of each exam will be released through the official information bulletin. Candidates are advised to regularly check the NBEMS website. For any queries or clarifications regarding the exams, candidates can contact NBEMS through their communication portal: exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.