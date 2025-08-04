NBEMS Announced NEET SS, FMGE, and Diploma 2025 Tentative Exam Dates

The National Examination Board in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the tentative dates for major medical examinations to be held in 2025-26. This is a significant update for medical students. The list includes important examinations such as NEET SS, FMGE, DNB, and Diploma Final. Students can view or download this schedule in PDF format from the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. This calendar is crucial for students preparing for these exams, helping them plan their studies.