4 August 2025,

Monday

Education News

NBEMS Announced NEET SS, FMGE, and Diploma 2025 Tentative Exam Dates

Students can view or download this schedule in PDF format from the NBEMS official website, natboard.edu.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025
NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025 (Image-Freepik)

The National Examination Board in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the tentative dates for major medical examinations to be held in 2025-26. This is a significant update for medical students. The list includes important examinations such as NEET SS, FMGE, DNB, and Diploma Final. Students can view or download this schedule in PDF format from the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. This calendar is crucial for students preparing for these exams, helping them plan their studies.

Tentative NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025

Exam NameExam DateTime
DRNB (SS) Final Theory Exam29, 30, 31 October 20259:00 AM to 12:00 PM
NEET SS 20257 and 8 November 20259:00 AM to 11:30 AM,
2:00 PM to 4:30 PM
DNB (Broad Specialty) Final Theory Exam18, 19, 20 and 21 December 20259:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Diploma Final Theory Exam6, 7, 8 January 20262:00 PM to 5:00 PM
FMGE December 202517 January 20269:00 AM to 12:00 PM,
2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Important Note

It is important to note that this exam calendar is currently tentative. The final dates and details of each exam will be released through the official information bulletin. Candidates are advised to regularly check the NBEMS website. For any queries or clarifications regarding the exams, candidates can contact NBEMS through their communication portal: exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.

