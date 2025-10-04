NCERT Introduces 'Swadeshi Module' to Foster Self-Reliance and Indian Values in Schools

NCERT Swadeshi Module (Image: AI)
NCERT Textbooks: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a new educational module focused on 'Swadeshi' (indigenous) to highlight the importance of self-reliance in building a strong and developed India. This initiative is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the 79th Independence Day and aims to motivate students to understand the historical and current significance of self-reliance.
The module underscores the Prime Minister's message that self-reliance extends beyond trade and currency. He had stated, "Self-reliance is linked to our capability, and when self-reliance starts declining, capability also continuously declines. Therefore, to maintain and increase our capability, it is imperative to be self-reliant."
The NCERT module traces the roots of Swadeshi back to India's freedom struggle, particularly the 1905 Bengal Partition, when citizens boycotted British imports by embracing Indian products. It explains that this movement was not just about rejecting foreign goods but also about creating Indian alternatives.
The module states, "Swadeshi did not just mean rejecting foreign goods, but it also meant creating Indian alternatives. This very spirit gave birth to new enterprises and industries owned by Indians."
This content draws parallels between the Swadeshi movement and current initiatives such as Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India, Vocal for Local, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. These programmes aim to promote domestic manufacturing, digital empowerment, and local entrepreneurship, while also reducing dependence on imports.
