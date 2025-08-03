NCERT Launches Free Online Courses for Classes 11 and 12

Students across India will receive additional academic support, as the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched free online courses for classes 11 and 12 on the SWAYAM portal for the 2025 academic year. These Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) aim to provide high-quality education to all students, particularly those with limited resources or residing in remote areas. Students can access these courses free of charge by registering on the SWAYAM website.