3 August 2025,

Sunday

Education News

NCERT Launches Free Online Courses for Classes 11 and 12

SWAYAM: These courses are designed to enable students to continue their studies from home. Each course offers features such as video lectures by experienced instructors, downloadable study material, quizzes, and assignments.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 03, 2025

NCERT Free Online Courses
NCERT Free Online Courses (AI Generated Image-Gemini)

Students across India will receive additional academic support, as the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched free online courses for classes 11 and 12 on the SWAYAM portal for the 2025 academic year. These Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) aim to provide high-quality education to all students, particularly those with limited resources or residing in remote areas. Students can access these courses free of charge by registering on the SWAYAM website.

Learning from Home

These courses are designed for students to continue their studies from home. Each course includes video lectures by experienced educators, downloadable study materials, quizzes, and assignments. This will not only help students understand the subject matter but also allow them to self-assess their learning.

What is the SWAYAM Platform?

Under this government initiative, NCERT is tasked with developing and providing online courses for students from classes 9 to 12. SWAYAM, a digital learning platform run by the Ministry of Education, aims to provide accessible and interactive education to all students. Students can access this platform through the website swayam.gov.in or a mobile app. For more information, please see the link below.

NCERT free online course for class 11 12

SWAYAM: Certificate Awarded

These courses are free of charge. Students who pass the final examination will receive a certificate. A discussion forum is also available for students to ask questions and interact with their peers.

Important Dates to Note

Registration Opens: 16 April 2025
Course Commencement: 1 May 2025
Registration Deadline: 1 September 2025
Exam Registration: 7-9 September 2025
Final Examination Dates: 10-15 September 2025
Course Completion: 15 September 2025

03 Aug 2025 12:30 pm

