NCERT Textbook Omits Mughal, Delhi Sultanate References; Includes Kumbh Mela

NCERT New Textbook: New Chapters on Magadha, Maurya, Shunga, and Satavahana Officials have stated that this is the first part of the textbook, with the second part to be released in the coming months. However, they did not clarify whether the removed sections will be included in the second part. The new textbook, “Exploring Society: India and Beyond,” includes new chapters on ancient dynasties such as Magadha, Maurya, Shunga, and Satavahana.

NCERT: Inclusion of Nehru’s Quote A new chapter titled “How the Land Becomes Sacred” has been added. This chapter explains the concept of sacred geography and pilgrimage sites of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Zoroastrianism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sikhism in India and abroad. It mentions sacred places such as the twelve Jyotirlingas, the Char Dham pilgrimage, Shakti Peethas, river confluences, mountains, and forests. A quote from the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is also included, where he describes India as a land of pilgrimage sites.