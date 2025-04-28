scriptNCERT Textbook Omits Mughal, Delhi Sultanate References; Includes Kumbh Mela | Latest News | Patrika News
NCERT Textbook Omits Mughal, Delhi Sultanate References; Includes Kumbh Mela

Officials stated that this is the first part of the book, with the second part to be released in the coming months. However, they did not clarify whether the removed sections would be included in the second part.

BharatApr 28, 2025 / 09:56 am

Patrika Desk

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has made significant changes to its Class 7 textbooks. Chapters related to the Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate have been removed. These have been replaced with new chapters on Indian dynasties, geography, the Maha Kumbh Mela, and government schemes. The NCERT claims this move aligns with the new National Education Policy and the National Curriculum Framework, 2023. This decision, it is argued, will provide students with more information about Indian traditions, philosophy, education systems, and local contexts.

NCERT New Textbook: New Chapters on Magadha, Maurya, Shunga, and Satavahana

Officials have stated that this is the first part of the textbook, with the second part to be released in the coming months. However, they did not clarify whether the removed sections will be included in the second part. The new textbook, “Exploring Society: India and Beyond,” includes new chapters on ancient dynasties such as Magadha, Maurya, Shunga, and Satavahana.

NCERT: Inclusion of Nehru’s Quote

A new chapter titled “How the Land Becomes Sacred” has been added. This chapter explains the concept of sacred geography and pilgrimage sites of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Zoroastrianism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sikhism in India and abroad. It mentions sacred places such as the twelve Jyotirlingas, the Char Dham pilgrimage, Shakti Peethas, river confluences, mountains, and forests. A quote from the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is also included, where he describes India as a land of pilgrimage sites.

Maha Kumbh in NCERT textbooks

The textbook mentions this year’s Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, stating a participation of 66 crore people. Government initiatives like Make in India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and the Atal Tunnel are also included in the textbook. The English textbook, “Poorvi,” features fifteen stories, poems, and essays; nine of which are based on Indian authors or Indian contexts. These include Rabindranath Tagore, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and Ruskin Bond.

