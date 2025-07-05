5 July 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Iran Israel Conflict

Air India Crash

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

NDA, CDS Application Correction Window Opens: Check Dates and Process

All candidates who have applied for NDA or CDS II 2025 and have made any errors in their application forms, such as name, date of birth, photograph, signature, address, or exam centre, can avail this facility.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 05, 2025

NDA CDS Correction Form
NDA CDS Correction Form(AI generated Image)

NDA, CDS Correction Form: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has provided significant relief to candidates who have applied for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination II, as well as the Combined Defence Services (CDS II) Examination 2025. The commission has allowed candidates who have already applied for these examinations to correct their forms. Candidates can modify their application forms from 7 July to 9 July 2025. This facility is available on the official UPSC website, upsconline.nic.in. Note that this option will be deactivated after 11:59 PM on 9 July.

For Which Candidates is This Facility Available?

All candidates who have applied for NDA or CDS II 2025 and have made any errors in their application information, such as name, date of birth, photograph, signature, address, or examination centre, can avail of this facility.

How to Make Corrections

Visit the official UPSC website, upsconline.nic.in.
Login using your ID.
Use your registration ID and password.
Go to the dashboard and select the examination in which you wish to make corrections (NDA/NA II or CDS II 2025).
Click on the relevant ‘Correction Link’.
Make changes in the fields where corrections are allowed.
Carefully review all the modified information and then submit the final changes.
Download a copy of the corrected form and keep it safe.

What Information Can Be Changed?

Name
Date of Birth
Address
Passport Size Photograph
Signature
Examination Centre
Changes to the type of examination or branch are not permitted.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

05 Jul 2025 04:06 pm

English News / Education News / NDA, CDS Application Correction Window Opens: Check Dates and Process
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.