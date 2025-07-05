NDA, CDS Application Correction Window Opens: Check Dates and Process

NDA, CDS Correction Form: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has provided significant relief to candidates who have applied for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination II, as well as the Combined Defence Services (CDS II) Examination 2025. The commission has allowed candidates who have already applied for these examinations to correct their forms. Candidates can modify their application forms from 7 July to 9 July 2025. This facility is available on the official UPSC website, upsconline.nic.in. Note that this option will be deactivated after 11:59 PM on 9 July.
All candidates who have applied for NDA or CDS II 2025 and have made any errors in their application information, such as name, date of birth, photograph, signature, address, or examination centre, can avail of this facility.
Visit the official UPSC website, upsconline.nic.in.
Login using your ID.
Use your registration ID and password.
Go to the dashboard and select the examination in which you wish to make corrections (NDA/NA II or CDS II 2025).
Click on the relevant ‘Correction Link’.
Make changes in the fields where corrections are allowed.
Carefully review all the modified information and then submit the final changes.
Download a copy of the corrected form and keep it safe.
Name
Date of Birth
Address
Passport Size Photograph
Signature
Examination Centre
Changes to the type of examination or branch are not permitted.