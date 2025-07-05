NDA, CDS Application Correction Window Opens: Check Dates and Process

NDA, CDS Correction Form: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has provided significant relief to candidates who have applied for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination II, as well as the Combined Defence Services (CDS II) Examination 2025. The commission has allowed candidates who have already applied for these examinations to correct their forms. Candidates can modify their application forms from 7 July to 9 July 2025. This facility is available on the official UPSC website, upsconline.nic.in. Note that this option will be deactivated after 11:59 PM on 9 July.