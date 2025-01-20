scriptNDA course to change soon: Engineering degree to replace BA, BSc | NDA course to change soon: Engineering degree to replace BA, BSc | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

NDA course to change soon: Engineering degree to replace BA, BSc

UPSC NDA Course Changes: The UPSC is preparing to revise the NDA course. The revised course will place a greater emphasis on engineering.

New DelhiJan 20, 2025 / 03:50 pm

Patrika Desk

UPSC NDA
The UPSC NDA course is set to undergo significant changes. The revised course will award candidates a B.Tech degree instead of a BA or BSc. There will be a greater focus on engineering and technology, better-preparing candidates for future challenges.
According to available information, the revised course will be implemented from 2026. Two degree options are under consideration: a B.Tech and BSc, and a limited number of BA degrees. This revision is driven by the increasing use of technology in the armed forces.

UPSC NDA Exam Date

The NDA examination will be held on 13 April 2025. Admit cards will be released a few days before the exam on the official UPSC website. The application fee for NDA and NA I is ₹100 for all candidates except SC/ST/women candidates. Payment can be made in cash at any State Bank branch or via Master/Credit/Debit card.

NDA Full Form

NDA stands for National Defence Academy. Cadets from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force undergo training together at the National Defence Academy (NDA). The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) conducts the NDA UPSC exam twice a year. It is a national-level entrance examination for admission to the Navy, Air Force, and Army.

News / Education News / NDA course to change soon: Engineering degree to replace BA, BSc

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Kolkata Court Sentences Sanjay Roy to Life Imprisonment in RG Kar Doctor Murder Case

National News

Kolkata Court Sentences Sanjay Roy to Life Imprisonment in RG Kar Doctor Murder Case

in 4 hours

Supreme Court Stays Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi

National News

Supreme Court Stays Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi

in 2 hours

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Was it an International Conspiracy? Mumbai Police to Interrogate Accused

National News

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Was it an International Conspiracy? Mumbai Police to Interrogate Accused

38 minutes ago

JioCoin: Mukesh Ambani's Cryptocurrency Takes the Digital World by Storm

National News

JioCoin: Mukesh Ambani's Cryptocurrency Takes the Digital World by Storm

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details

Jobs

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details

2 hours ago

FMGE December 2024 Results Released by NBEMS

Results

FMGE December 2024 Results Released by NBEMS

2 hours ago

Delhi Nursery Admission Merit List Out Today

Education News

Delhi Nursery Admission Merit List Out Today

3 days ago

Railway Jobs: 4,000 Apprentice Posts, No Written Exam Required

Jobs

Railway Jobs: 4,000 Apprentice Posts, No Written Exam Required

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.