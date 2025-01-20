NDA course to change soon: Engineering degree to replace BA, BSc

According to available information, the revised course will be implemented from 2026. Two degree options are under consideration: a B.Tech and BSc, and a limited number of BA degrees. This revision is driven by the increasing use of technology in the armed forces.

UPSC NDA Exam Date The NDA examination will be held on 13 April 2025. Admit cards will be released a few days before the exam on the official UPSC website. The application fee for NDA and NA I is ₹100 for all candidates except SC/ST/women candidates. Payment can be made in cash at any State Bank branch or via Master/Credit/Debit card.