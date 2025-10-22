Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

NDA-NA Entrance Exam 2025 Results Declared: Vaibhav Kumar Tops Nation with 61.44%

The total marks for the examination are 1800, and the final successful candidate scored 699 marks. Out of 735 successful candidates, only 103 candidates scored more than 50% marks, meaning only 14% of the candidates achieved over 50% marks.

less than 1 minute read

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

NDA- NA Entrance Exam (Image: Patrika)

NDA-NA Entrance Exam 2025 Result: The results for the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy Entrance Examination-1, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on April 13, 2025, have been recently declared. A total of 735 candidates have passed the examination. The candidate at the last position in the merit list secured only 38.83% marks.

The total marks for the examination are 1800, and the last successful candidate earned 699 marks. Out of the 735 successful candidates, only 103 candidates scored more than 50% marks, meaning only 14% of the candidates achieved above 50%. The remaining 86% of candidates scored 50% or less.

Education expert Dev Sharma stated that these figures clearly indicate that success is achievable with proper guidance if the arithmetic of success is understood. He also informed that all these successful candidates will be admitted to the 155th course of NDA and the 117th course of the Indian Naval Academy. The successful candidates will now move forward to serve in the country's defence services.

Toppers from Across the Country


  1. All India Rank-1: Vaibhav Kumar
    Written Exam: 583/900
    SSB Interview: 523/900
    Total Marks: 1106/1800 (61.44%)




  2. All India Rank-2: Dipanshu
    Written Exam: 522/900
    SSB Interview: 565/900
    Total Marks: 1087/1800 (60.38%)




  3. All India Rank-3: Abhishek Kumar
    Written Exam: 506/900
    SSB Interview: 560/900
    Total Marks: 1066/1800 (59.22%)

Published on:

22 Oct 2025 10:39 am

English News / Education News / NDA-NA Entrance Exam 2025 Results Declared: Vaibhav Kumar Tops Nation with 61.44%

