NEEPCO Recruitment 2025: Over 30 Vacancies in Government Power Company, Salary Exceeding ₹1.5 Lakh Without Written Exam

Candidates applying must possess a full-time degree in Engineering, Technology, or AMIE from a recognised university. A minimum of 65 percent marks in subjects like Electrical, Electronics, Civil, or Computer Science is required, while a minimum of 55 percent marks will be considered sufficient for candidates from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. There will be no written examination or interview for this NEEPCO recruitment. Candidates will be selected entirely based on their GATE score. This means only those who have passed the GATE examination will be eligible for this recruitment.