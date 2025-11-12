NEEPCO Recruitment 2025: Over 30 Vacancies in Government Power Company, Salary Exceeding ₹1.5 Lakh Without Written Exam

NEEPCO Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)
NEEPCO Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity to get a job without a written examination has emerged. North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) has brought a fantastic job opportunity. The corporation has started the recruitment process for the posts of Executive Trainee. Interested candidates can apply by November 17, 2025. This recruitment is a golden chance especially for the youth in technical fields like Engineering, Civil, and IT. Interested candidates should apply in time.
A total of 30 posts will be filled through this recruitment. Out of these, 18 posts are reserved for Electrical and Mechanical departments, 10 posts for Civil Engineering, and 2 posts for the Information Technology (IT) sector. For more information related to the recruitment and the detailed notification, candidates can visit neepco.co.in or refer to the notification provided in this news.
Regarding salary, selected candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000 per month along with other allowances. The application process can be completed on the website recruitment.neepco-spark.co.in. Candidates will first need to register and enter their name, email, mobile number, and educational qualification details. After this, they will have to upload a passport-size photograph, signature, and necessary documents, and pay the application fee.
Candidates applying must possess a full-time degree in Engineering, Technology, or AMIE from a recognised university. A minimum of 65 percent marks in subjects like Electrical, Electronics, Civil, or Computer Science is required, while a minimum of 55 percent marks will be considered sufficient for candidates from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. There will be no written examination or interview for this NEEPCO recruitment. Candidates will be selected entirely based on their GATE score. This means only those who have passed the GATE examination will be eligible for this recruitment.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending