Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

NEEPCO Recruitment 2025: Over 30 Vacancies in Government Power Company, Salary Exceeding ₹1.5 Lakh Without Written Exam

NEEPCO has announced recruitment for various posts, for which a notification has been issued. Candidates will be selected for this recruitment without any written examination or interview.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

NEEPCO Recruitment 2025

NEEPCO Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

NEEPCO Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity to get a job without a written examination has emerged. North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) has brought a fantastic job opportunity. The corporation has started the recruitment process for the posts of Executive Trainee. Interested candidates can apply by November 17, 2025. This recruitment is a golden chance especially for the youth in technical fields like Engineering, Civil, and IT. Interested candidates should apply in time.

Recruitment for This Many Posts

A total of 30 posts will be filled through this recruitment. Out of these, 18 posts are reserved for Electrical and Mechanical departments, 10 posts for Civil Engineering, and 2 posts for the Information Technology (IT) sector. For more information related to the recruitment and the detailed notification, candidates can visit neepco.co.in or refer to the notification provided in this news.

Salary

Regarding salary, selected candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000 per month along with other allowances. The application process can be completed on the website recruitment.neepco-spark.co.in. Candidates will first need to register and enter their name, email, mobile number, and educational qualification details. After this, they will have to upload a passport-size photograph, signature, and necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Candidates applying must possess a full-time degree in Engineering, Technology, or AMIE from a recognised university. A minimum of 65 percent marks in subjects like Electrical, Electronics, Civil, or Computer Science is required, while a minimum of 55 percent marks will be considered sufficient for candidates from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. There will be no written examination or interview for this NEEPCO recruitment. Candidates will be selected entirely based on their GATE score. This means only those who have passed the GATE examination will be eligible for this recruitment.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

12 Nov 2025 01:13 pm

English News / Education News / NEEPCO Recruitment 2025: Over 30 Vacancies in Government Power Company, Salary Exceeding ₹1.5 Lakh Without Written Exam

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

AFCAT 1 2026 Application Process to Begin on This Date, Know Application Fee and Process

AFCAT 1 2026
Education News

UP Board Exam Date 2026: UP 10th-12th Board Exam Timetable Changed, Check Full Exam Schedule

UP Board Exam Date 2026
Education News

Rajasthan to Begin Teacher Recruitment Next Month Amidst 1.19 Lakh Vacancies in Education Department

Rajasthan education department
Jaipur

India Post Vacancy 2025: Staff Car Driver Recruitment Announced with Salary Over ₹60,000

India Post Vacancy 2025
Education News

UGC NET December 2025 Correction Window Open, Candidates Can Make Changes Until This Date

UGC NET December 2025 Correction Window Opens
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.