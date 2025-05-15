NEET MDS 2025 Results Announced

Exam Held on 19 April The examination was conducted on 19 April 2025. Interestingly, the board released the results four days ahead of schedule. The NEET MDS merit list displays each student’s roll number, marks obtained, and rank. Students will need to log in to the candidate portal to download their scorecards.

Awaiting NEET Counselling Those who passed the exam are now awaiting NEET MDS counselling. All candidates will need to register for counselling, which will be organised by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Top Scorer Achieves 779 out of 960 In this examination, the top scorer achieved 779 marks out of 960. The NEET MDS 2025 toppers’ list, including their scores and ranks, is available on the official website: natboard.edu.in. However, the merit list does not include individual names; instead, it mentions their application numbers and roll numbers.