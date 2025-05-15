scriptNEET MDS 2025 Results Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

NEET MDS 2025 Results Announced

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results for the NEET MDS 2025 examination.

May 15, 2025 / 05:42 pm

Patrika Desk

NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card
NEET MDS 2025 Result Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results of the NEET MDS 2025 examination. The board stated that this year, 30,435 students registered for the NEET MDS exam. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Exam Held on 19 April

The examination was conducted on 19 April 2025. Interestingly, the board released the results four days ahead of schedule. The NEET MDS merit list displays each student’s roll number, marks obtained, and rank. Students will need to log in to the candidate portal to download their scorecards.

Awaiting NEET Counselling

Those who passed the exam are now awaiting NEET MDS counselling. All candidates will need to register for counselling, which will be organised by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Top Scorer Achieves 779 out of 960

In this examination, the top scorer achieved 779 marks out of 960. The NEET MDS 2025 toppers’ list, including their scores and ranks, is available on the official website: natboard.edu.in. However, the merit list does not include individual names; instead, it mentions their application numbers and roll numbers.

How to Check Result

  • First, visit the official website.
  • In the Public Notice section, find the NEET MDS Result 2025 link and click on it.
  • A PDF will open containing the result link.
  • Click on it, and the PDF containing the results will open.
  • You can view your result using your application ID and roll number.

