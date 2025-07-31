31 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

NEET PG 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now

The NEET PG admit card will contain important information and guidelines for the examination. Instructions for reaching the examination centre will also be provided on the admit card. The examination centre...

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

NEET PG 2025 Admit Card released
NEET PG 2025 Admit Card released (Image-Freepik)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2025 admit cards. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, natboard.edu.in. This exam is for admission to MDS and other postgraduate medical courses.

Downloading the NEET PG 2025 Admit Card

To download the admit card:


  1. Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.




  2. On the homepage, click on the "Public Notice" section and locate "Admit Card for NEET-PG 2025 candidates-regarding".




  3. Click on the admit card download link.




  4. Log in using your user ID and password.




  5. Your admit card will be displayed. Download it using the download option.

Direct link: NEET PG 2025 Admit Card

Exam Date and Details

The NEET PG 2025 exam will be held on 3 August 2025, across the country. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates can contact the NBEMS helpline at +91-7996165333 in case of any emergency or requirement. The exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

The NEET PG admit card will contain important information and guidelines for the exam, including instructions for the exam centre. Details such as the exam centre, timings, date, and reporting time will also be mentioned on the admit card.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 12:18 pm

English News / Education News / NEET PG 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.