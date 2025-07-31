NEET PG 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2025 admit cards. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, natboard.edu.in. This exam is for admission to MDS and other postgraduate medical courses.
To download the admit card:
The NEET PG 2025 exam will be held on 3 August 2025, across the country. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates can contact the NBEMS helpline at +91-7996165333 in case of any emergency or requirement. The exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
The NEET PG admit card will contain important information and guidelines for the exam, including instructions for the exam centre. Details such as the exam centre, timings, date, and reporting time will also be mentioned on the admit card.