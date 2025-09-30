Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: When will NEET 2025 Counselling begin? Know the tentative date and complete process

Following the NEET PG 2025 examination, candidates are now eagerly awaiting the commencement of the counselling process. Counselling is a crucial step for admission to medical PG seats, which includes registration, option selection, seat allotment, and document verification.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

NEET PG 2025 counselling date, NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule, NEET PG counselling process 2025, NEET PG 2025 seat allotment, NEET PG 2025 counselling registration,

NEET PG 2025 (Image: AI)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is soon going to commence the NEET PG 2025 counselling process. After the counselling schedule is released, students can check and download it from the official website mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Seat Allotment Process

Generally, the NEET PG counselling process involves three general rounds and one stray vacancy round for seat allotment. In each round, students have to register and pay the counselling fee, which can extend for over a month. After registration, students have to fill in their choices, for which a few days are allocated. Choice-locking is done within a day, typically between 3 PM and 12 AM.

Consultation Date

As per last year's trends, students can expect the counselling process for NEET PG to begin in the last week of October 2025.

How to Download Counselling Schedule?

  • Visit the official website of the committee: mcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, under the "News & Events" section, click on "PG Medical" and then "NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule".
  • The counselling schedule will be downloaded automatically.
  • To register for the counselling process, candidates need to click on "New Registration 2025" under the "Candidate Activity" board and enter their NEET PG roll number, password, and the type of counselling.

When were the results declared?

The NEET PG 2025 result was declared on August 20, and individual scorecards for the exam, which was held in a single shift across 1,052 examination centres in 301 cities on August 3, 2025, were available for download from August 29, 2025. More than 2 lakh candidates appeared for this examination.

30 Sept 2025 12:51 pm

