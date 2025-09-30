NEET PG 2025 Counselling: When will NEET 2025 Counselling begin? Know the tentative date and complete process

NEET PG 2025 (Image: AI)
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is soon going to commence the NEET PG 2025 counselling process. After the counselling schedule is released, students can check and download it from the official website mcc.nic.in.
Generally, the NEET PG counselling process involves three general rounds and one stray vacancy round for seat allotment. In each round, students have to register and pay the counselling fee, which can extend for over a month. After registration, students have to fill in their choices, for which a few days are allocated. Choice-locking is done within a day, typically between 3 PM and 12 AM.
As per last year's trends, students can expect the counselling process for NEET PG to begin in the last week of October 2025.
The NEET PG 2025 result was declared on August 20, and individual scorecards for the exam, which was held in a single shift across 1,052 examination centres in 301 cities on August 3, 2025, were available for download from August 29, 2025. More than 2 lakh candidates appeared for this examination.
