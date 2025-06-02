scriptNEET PG 2025 Exam City, Admit Cards Out on June 11; 2.42 Lakh Candidates Applied | Latest News | Patrika News
NEET PG 2025 Exam City, Admit Cards Out on June 11; 2.42 Lakh Candidates Applied

Information regarding the exam city for NEET PG 2025 will be released today on nbe.edu.in. Admit cards will be released on June 11th. Read the full article for detailed information.

Jun 02, 2025 / 05:20 pm

Patrika Desk

NEET PG 2025 Exam Check Exam City at nbe.edu.in (Image: Pixels)

NEET PG 2025 Exam City Slip: A major update has been announced for the lakhs of candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2025 examination. Today, 2 June 2025, the NEET PG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip will be released on the official website. Candidates can check and download it from nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG Exam to be Held on 15 June

The NEET PG 2025 examination, conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), will be held on 15 June this year. This examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode across the country for admission to postgraduate medical courses (MD/MS/DNB).

Supreme Court’s Significant Order

This year, the examination will be conducted in a single shift. On 31 May, the Supreme Court delivered a crucial decision, directing the NBE to conduct the NEET PG in a single shift instead of two.
The bench of Justices Vikramanath, Sanjay Kumar, and N.V. Ramana clarified that conducting the examination in more than one shift could violate the principle of ‘equal opportunity’ and might lead to an imbalance in the difficulty level of the paper. The court rejected the NBE’s argument that there wasn’t enough time to prepare for a single-shift examination.

Admit Cards to be Released on 11 June

Admit cards for NEET PG 2025 will be released on 11 June 2025 on the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly log in to the website and download their e-call letters.

Exam Pattern – Total 200 Questions, 3.5 Hours

The examination will consist of a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with each question having 4 answer options. Candidates will have to select the most appropriate answer. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Over 2.42 Lakh Candidates to Participate

A total of 2,42,678 students have applied for NEET PG 2025 this year, indicating a highly competitive examination. The Supreme Court has ordered the NBE to ensure complete security and transparency at the examination centres to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

Important Links

Website to download Exam City Slip:
nbe.edu.in
natboard.edu.in

