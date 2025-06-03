NEET PG 2025 Exam Postponed

NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court Directives The Supreme Court issued an order mandating a single-shift exam. The case (Aditi & Ors. vs. NBEMS & Ors., W.P. No. 456/2025) was heard in the Supreme Court. The court directed NBEMS and other related organisations to conduct the exam fairly in a single shift. This necessitates identifying and designating secure and suitable examination centres.

Infrastructure Development as a Factor The postponement of the 15 June exam is due to the need to establish the necessary infrastructure and a sufficient number of examination centres to conduct the exam in a single shift. NBEMS has appealed to all candidates to monitor the official website and information bulletins for announcements regarding the new exam date.