NEET PG 2025 Exam Postponed

The exam has been postponed from its scheduled date of 15 June due to the need for adequate arrangements and a sufficient number of examination centres to conduct the exam in a single shift.

Jun 03, 2025 / 11:23 am

Patrika Desk

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 postponed(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

NEET PG Exam: Students preparing for the NEET PG 2025 exam have received significant news. The NEET PG Exam 2025 has been postponed. Previously scheduled for 15 June 2025, the exam has been delayed following Supreme Court directives. A new exam date will be announced soon. The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the exam will now be conducted across the country simultaneously in a single shift, ensuring greater exam transparency.

NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court Directives

The Supreme Court issued an order mandating a single-shift exam. The case (Aditi & Ors. vs. NBEMS & Ors., W.P. No. 456/2025) was heard in the Supreme Court. The court directed NBEMS and other related organisations to conduct the exam fairly in a single shift. This necessitates identifying and designating secure and suitable examination centres.

Infrastructure Development as a Factor

The postponement of the 15 June exam is due to the need to establish the necessary infrastructure and a sufficient number of examination centres to conduct the exam in a single shift. NBEMS has appealed to all candidates to monitor the official website and information bulletins for announcements regarding the new exam date.

