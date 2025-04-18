NEET PG 2025 Exam Scheduled for June 15th Amidst Student Protest Over Two Shifts

scriptNEET PG 2025 Exam Scheduled for June 15th Amidst Student Protest Over Two Shifts | Latest News | Patrika News
NEET PG 2025: The NEET PG examination is scheduled for 15 June in two shifts. Student protests have arisen in response to this scheduling, however, no official information has yet been released by the NBEMS.

BharatApr 18, 2025 / 03:05 pm

Patrika Desk

NEET PG 2025
NEET PG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the registration notification for NEET PG 2025 on 17 April. The last date to apply online is 7 May 2025. All candidates can apply online until 11:55 PM on 7 May. The NEET PG exam will be held on 15 June, and the result will be released on 15 July.

Exam to be held in two shifts

The NEET PG exam is being conducted in two shifts on 15 June. Despite student protests, the NBEMS is conducting the NEET PG exam in two shifts. Every year, around two lakh MBBS graduates participate in the NEET PG exam.

Students protest

This year too, the exam will be held in two shifts. Candidates have protested against this. Students believe that the two-shift exam may necessitate normalization, raising questions about the fairness of the exam. Students are continuously demanding a single-shift exam. However, despite student protests, there has been no official response or indication from NBEMS regarding any changes to the exam pattern or steps to address these concerns.

Exam held in two shifts last year too

Last year also, the NEET PG exam was conducted in two shifts. The exam was held on 11 August, with the first shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM. For your information, the two-shift exam was introduced last year. Until then, the NEET PG exam was held in a single shift.

Essential condition for admission

All MBBS students must fulfil the internship requirements for admission. Students must complete their internship after the course. Students will not be considered eligible for the NEET PG exam without completing their internship. The deadline for completing the internship for all NEET PG candidates is set for 31 July 2025.

