NEET PG 2025 Exam Scheduled for June 15th Amidst Student Protest Over Two Shifts

Exam to be held in two shifts The NEET PG exam is being conducted in two shifts on 15 June. Despite student protests, the NBEMS is conducting the NEET PG exam in two shifts. Every year, around two lakh MBBS graduates participate in the NEET PG exam.

Students protest This year too, the exam will be held in two shifts. Candidates have protested against this. Students believe that the two-shift exam may necessitate normalization, raising questions about the fairness of the exam. Students are continuously demanding a single-shift exam. However, despite student protests, there has been no official response or indication from NBEMS regarding any changes to the exam pattern or steps to address these concerns.

Exam held in two shifts last year too Last year also, the NEET PG exam was conducted in two shifts. The exam was held on 11 August, with the first shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM. For your information, the two-shift exam was introduced last year. Until then, the NEET PG exam was held in a single shift.