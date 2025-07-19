NEET PG 2025 Intimation Slip and Admit Card Release Date Announced

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important notice regarding the NEET PG 2025 examination. According to the notice, the test city slip for candidates will be available on 21 July 2025. Candidates will receive this information on their registered email IDs. The admit card for NEET PG 2025 will be uploaded on the official website, natboard.edu.in, on 31 July 2025. Candidates can download it by logging in using their application number and password.