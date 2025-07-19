NEET PG 2025 Intimation Slip and Admit Card Release Date Announced

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important notice regarding the NEET PG 2025 examination. According to the notice, the test city slip for candidates will be available on 21 July 2025. Candidates will receive this information on their registered email IDs. The admit card for NEET PG 2025 will be uploaded on the official website, natboard.edu.in, on 31 July 2025. Candidates can download it by logging in using their application number and password.
This year, the NEET PG exam 2025 will be held in a single shift across the country on 3 August 2025. The examination will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. It will be held in 233 cities across the country. NBEMS had provided candidates with the option to choose their exam city between 13 and 17 June 2025, allowing them to select a convenient examination centre.
The board has clarified that it does not send any information related to the examination via email or SMS. If a candidate receives any suspicious information related to the examination or question paper, it should be considered fraudulent. Students are advised to verify any inaccurate information from the official NBEMS website and, if necessary, report it to NBEMS via email or file a police complaint.