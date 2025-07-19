19 July 2025,

Saturday

NEET PG 2025 Intimation Slip and Admit Card Release Date Announced

NEET 2025: The NEET PG exam 2025 will be held across India in a single shift on 3 August 2025. The exam will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. It will be held in 233 cities nationwide.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

NEET PG 2025
NEET PG 2025(Image-Freepik)

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important notice regarding the NEET PG 2025 examination. According to the notice, the test city slip for candidates will be available on 21 July 2025. Candidates will receive this information on their registered email IDs. The admit card for NEET PG 2025 will be uploaded on the official website, natboard.edu.in, on 31 July 2025. Candidates can download it by logging in using their application number and password.

NEET PG 2025: Examination to be Held on 3 August

This year, the NEET PG exam 2025 will be held in a single shift across the country on 3 August 2025. The examination will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. It will be held in 233 cities across the country. NBEMS had provided candidates with the option to choose their exam city between 13 and 17 June 2025, allowing them to select a convenient examination centre.

NEET: How to Check the Notice

To view the latest notice, candidates should first visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

After going to the homepage of the official website, click on the relevant link.

A new page will open, where you can view the released notice.

NEET PG 2025: Beware of Fraudulent Messages

The board has clarified that it does not send any information related to the examination via email or SMS. If a candidate receives any suspicious information related to the examination or question paper, it should be considered fraudulent. Students are advised to verify any inaccurate information from the official NBEMS website and, if necessary, report it to NBEMS via email or file a police complaint.

