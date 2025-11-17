NEET PG 2025: Over 200 Medical PG Seats Increased in Bihar, Know the Total Number of Seats in the State Now

NEET PG 2025: An important update has emerged for medical students in Bihar. The number of postgraduate (PG) seats in medical colleges and hospitals in Bihar has now increased to 204. PG study facilities were already available in 21 districts of the state, but with the inclusion of Madhepura, this number has reached 22 districts.
Along with this, 12 new PG seats have also been given additional approval. Currently, there are over three thousand MBBS seats in the state, making the increasing need for PG education felt for a long time.
According to media reports, there is a possibility of approval for 60 more seats under the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) program. These seats are under consideration by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), and the department expects them to be approved soon. The increase in seats will reduce the need for MBBS graduates from the state to go elsewhere for higher education and will also help in addressing the shortage of expert doctors.
Fifty per cent of the PG seats will be reserved for students graduating from Bihar's medical colleges. Preparations are underway to start PG studies in all colleges.
Currently, there are 35 district hospitals in the state, and nine out of ten medical colleges already have approval for PG seats.
Regarding the new approvals, earlier there were 192 PG seats available under DNB in the state, to which 12 new seats have now been added. According to the latest approval, Darbhanga Medical College has received two seats in Psychiatry. Siwan District Hospital has been granted two seats in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Two posts each in General Medicine and Anaesthesia have been approved at Saran Medical College. Madhepura District Hospital has been granted approval for four seats in the OBG department.
