NEET PG 2025: Important Dates Notification Release Date: 16 April 2025

Online Application Start Date: 17 April 2025

Last Date for Application: 7 May 2025

Exam Date: 15 June 2025

Result Declaration Date: 15 July 2025 NEET PG 2025: How to Apply To apply, candidates must first visit the official NBE website, natboard.edu.in.

Click on the NEET PG 2025 link available on the homepage. Then click on the “Application Link” and fill in the required information. Carefully fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.