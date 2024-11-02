NEET PG Counselling 2024: Schedule Released

Counselling to be conducted in 4 rounds According to the released schedule, the registration window will be closed on November 17. The entire counselling process will be conducted in four rounds, including Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round. The seat allocation result of the first round will be released on November 20. Through this counselling, admission will be taken in 50% of MD, and MS seats of All India Quota in medical colleges across the country.

Verification of the NEET PG seat matrix will be done on November 7, followed by choice filling and locking options from November 8 to 17, 11:55 pm. The result of seat allocation for the first round of counselling will be released on November 20.