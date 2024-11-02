scriptNEET PG Counselling 2024: Schedule Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Schedule Released

NEET PG Counselling 2024: The counseling schedule of NEET PG 2024 has been released. For more information, read the full news –

New DelhiNov 02, 2024 / 02:38 pm

Patrika Desk

NEET PG Counselling 2024
NEET PG Counselling 2024: This is big news for NEET PG students. Finally, the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule has been released. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice in this regard. The counselling process will be conducted in four rounds for admission.

Counselling to be conducted in 4 rounds

According to the released schedule, the registration window will be closed on November 17. The entire counselling process will be conducted in four rounds, including Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round. The seat allocation result of the first round will be released on November 20. Through this counselling, admission will be taken in 50% of MD, and MS seats of All India Quota in medical colleges across the country.
Verification of the NEET PG seat matrix will be done on November 7, followed by choice filling and locking options from November 8 to 17, 11:55 pm. The result of seat allocation for the first round of counselling will be released on November 20.

NEET PG Counselling Round-1 Schedule

  • September 20 to November 20, 2024 – For All India Quota/Deemed and Central Universities
  • November 27 – Last date for joining All India Quota/Deemed and Central Universities
  • November 18 to 27 – State Counseling
  • December 4, 2024 – Last date for joining State Counseling

News / Education News / NEET PG Counselling 2024: Schedule Released

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Modi Government 100 Days: Kharge calls it a ‘cheap PR stunt’

National News

Modi Government 100 Days: Kharge calls it a ‘cheap PR stunt’

in 41 minutes

CM Mohan’s security barrier breached

National News

CM Mohan’s security barrier breached

in 5 hours

Government Jobs: Diwali Bonanza, CM Announces 1 Lakh Jobs for Youths This Year

Special

Government Jobs: Diwali Bonanza, CM Announces 1 Lakh Jobs for Youths This Year

1 hour ago

Thar Hits Bike in Karnal, Drags It Along, Youth Rider Seriously Injured

National News

Thar Hits Bike in Karnal, Drags It Along, Youth Rider Seriously Injured

in 2 hours

Latest Education News

Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: Applications can be submitted for the 12th exam by this date, know the late fee

Education News

Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: Applications can be submitted for the 12th exam by this date, know the late fee

21 hours ago

MBBS Seats: New Medical Colleges to Open in these States in Coming Years

Education News

MBBS Seats: New Medical Colleges to Open in these States in Coming Years

2 days ago

Rajasthan: Gross Negligence Found in 10th Board Exam Paper Check

Education News

Rajasthan: Gross Negligence Found in 10th Board Exam Paper Check

3 days ago

100 out of 228 dropout children return to school

Education News

100 out of 228 dropout children return to school

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.